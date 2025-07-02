Man reveals surprisingly simple hack for growing seemingly endless supply of leafy greens: 'You create this infinite loop'

An engaging video posted to YouTube Shorts by the creator Tommo Carroll (@tommocarroll) shows viewers the "infinite food glitch" — a hack that allows you to never need to repurchase lettuce.

"I'll never buy lettuce again," wrote one commenter.

The scoop

In the hack, the OP explains that if you take the stump of a head of lettuce and place it in a bit of water, then it will start propagating by producing tiny roots on the bottom after a few days.

From there, you can add it to a plant pot with some soil, and soon, it will be as if you just bought it fully formed.

"I figure if you do it enough times, you create this infinite loop," the creator said at the end of the video.

How it's helping

Planting your own food has a wealth of benefits, from saving you money to adding nutrition to your body.

An investment of $70 can yield $600 of produce a year. What's more is that using the "infinite food glitch," you can save even more money by ensuring that you have lettuce year-round.

Gardening has also been proven to improve mental health as it fosters community and encourages you to get outdoors. Organic, home-grown food makes sure that you are always enjoying fresh, healthy ingredients to strengthen your immune system.

One study found that those who garden start moving more and increase "their activity levels by about 42 minutes per week." This comes along with a notable change in stress and anxiety.

The same study also touted that those who garden get "about 1.4 more grams of daily fiber" compared to those who don't.

In addition to all these benefits, hacks like these are helping the planet. Gardening promotes a natural ecosystem, which ensures clean soil, air, and water.

Meanwhile, without driving to the store to buy food, you are also reducing air pollution both on your own and through halting the transportation pollution involved in stocking up grocery stores.

What everyone's saying

Many were impressed with the creative idea.

"Now it's homegrown, without any pesticides. Awesome information," one commenter said.

Another mentioned that you can do the same thing with other vegetables. "I just did it a week ago with bok choy," they said.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.