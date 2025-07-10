  • Home Home

Appliance expert reveals which stove can save consumers the most money: 'Which costs less over time?'

"Much more efficient."

by Sam Westmoreland
Photo Credit: TikTok

An appliance expert took to TikTok to settle an age-old debate about efficiency and cost in your kitchen. 

TikToker FWblack (@fwblackkingston) shared a video discussing whether gas or induction stove tops are more efficient. 

@fwblackkingston Gas VS Induction... which one is going to save you money? #fyp #KitchenInspiration #appliances #HomeApplianceGoals #trending #InnovativeLiving #SmartHomeTech #UpgradeYourHome ♬ luther - Kendrick Lamar & SZA

"Which costs less over time?" he asked. This debate has raged for years; gas stoves remain popular in part because the argument is that the gas needed to power them is cheaper than the electricity needed to fuel induction stovetops. 

However, the poster quickly debunks this, explaining that even if the gas is less expensive, induction stoves are still far more efficient. 

"It's apparently 70% less in energy usage," he explains. "What you can do in one minute on an induction takes about eight to nine minutes on gas. Therefore, much more efficient." 

It's true that induction is far more efficient at heating and cooking food than either gas or electric coils are. This is because induction stovetops use electromagnetic fields to heat the pan and only the pan. It allows for the pan — and whatever's in it — to cook more quickly and efficiently, without wasting energy heating anything except what needs it.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

On top of that, induction stoves are safer and less polluting than gas. Gas stoves and ovens can leak, even when turned off, and pump harmful chemicals like methane into your home. And when they're on, they produce carbon monoxide, which can be incredibly harmful, and even deadly. 

Induction is surprisingly affordable, as well. You can get a small cooktop for just $50, and there are incentives through the Inflation Reduction Act that can make them even more affordable. Rewiring America can help you find the most discounts in your area with its free calculator and other tools. 

Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to buy an induction stove?

Healthier indoor air 🏠

Superior cooking results 🍳

Helping the planet 🌎

I wouldn't buy an induction stove 🚫

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

