Home cook met with rave reviews after questioning kitchen appliance growing in popularity: 'Oh boy is it worth it'

"For the boiling of water alone it's worth it."

Are induction stovetops really better than gas ones? That's the question that one Reddit user had on their mind when they turned to the r/Cooking subreddit for advice.

"I am thinking about getting an induction stove to cook with. I have never used one before, nor do any of my friends. Anyone who has used one before, are they good? I have heard that they make a humming sound, how bad is it? Any review is nice," the poster wrote.

The other members of the subreddit were quick to offer their rave reviews of induction stovetops, which operate using electricity instead of gas and are faster, safer, more efficient, and better for indoor air quality than gas stoves.

One recent study compared the difference between households with gas stoves versus households with induction stoves. The ones with induction stoves saw a 35% decrease in daily concentrations of nitrogen dioxide and a 43% decrease in daily concentrations of carbon monoxide.

While some critics question whether they can really perform at the same level as traditional gas stoves, one chef recently shared her experience of cooking a Thanksgiving dinner for 45 people using induction stove tech.

Even better, Americans in certain states can get rebates from the government for switching to an induction stovetop. The Inflation Reduction Act allows people to receive up to $840 in rebates for qualifying induction stoves.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

"Gas isn't an option where I live so we replaced [the] old glass top with induction and oh boy is it worth it. The speed to heat up and actually being able to control the temp like gas is amazing," one Reddit commenter shared. "For the boiling of water alone it's worth it. If you can swing it, do it."

Others were impressed with the speed. Induction stoves can boil water three times faster than gas stoves.

"My first day with induction (after coming off gas) I put a saucepan of water on for my rice and went to do something. I turned back around a minute later and it was boiling. I was like, what magic is this!!" another replied.

🗣️ When you're buying a kitchen appliance, which of these factors is most important to you?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"Agreed, Induction is absolutely the way to go. More control, cleaner, cheaper, incredibly fast. You don't put a tonne of excess heat into the kitchen, you're directly heating the pot (huge benefit in big commercial kitchen, still a benefit at home)," another commenter chimed in.









Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.