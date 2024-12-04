Chef shares honest review after putting two popular stovetops in head-to-head test: '100 times easier'

While the comments section was divided, many of his followers spoke out in favor of one stovetop in particular.

Popular cooking content creator Andy Cooks (@andy_cooks) recently took some time to compare the performance of an induction stovetop to a traditional gas stove.

Just as he predicted, the induction stovetop was able to boil a pot of water much, much faster than the gas-powered one. That is because induction stovetops are far more efficient, but also safer and less polluting, than traditional stovetops.

"Induction also has less hotspots, which means you're going to get less burning," Andy pointed out.

However, Andy did note specific areas of cookery in which he still prefers to use the gas stovetop. Since induction stoves work using magnets, they will only turn on if the pot or pan is completely flat against the stovetop. That means that when stirring a sauce, for instance, you can't lift half the pan off the induction stovetop and keep the heat going at the same time.

Still, that seems like a small price to pay for a piece of technology that will cook your food faster while releasing no asthma-inducing air pollution into your home.

Induction stovetops are also much easier to clean, as they consist of one flat surface, making it possible to just spray them and wipe them down with a paper towel (or, even better, a reusable rag). While that might sound like a small thing, take a second now to think about when the last time was that you thoroughly cleaned your stove's burners.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

While the comments section was divided, as it so often is, many of Andy's followers spoke out in favor of induction stovetops.

"Induction is 100 times easier to clean than a gas hob!!" wrote one commenter.

"Induction is much safer than gas," wrote another.

🗣️ Which of these factors would most effectively motivate you to buy an induction stove?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

"I use induction, if I want flames I use the smoker," another commenter chimed in. "As for basting a steak, stainless holds enough heat to baste comfortably when lifting off the induction."









Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.