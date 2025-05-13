Proud homeowner reveals which kitchen upgrade 'transformed' her cooking: 'I'm a total convert'

"It turns out that switching … was the best thing I ever did."

If you've been hesitant about switching to an induction stovetop in your home, maybe you need a little push.

For journalist Grace Dean, that nudge was finding out how much easier the cooktops are to clean than other stoves. From that point, as she wrote for Tom's Guide, she took the plunge — and it "transformed" how she cooks.

"It turns out that switching to induction was the best thing I ever did," Dean wrote. "I'm a total convert."

Dean pointed out several reasons she loves her new stove, but first and foremost is the quality of food she now produces. Energy-efficient heat sources, induction cooktops create a magnetic current that transfers heat directly to pots and pans — and only to pots and pans. This means water boils more quickly and you can fine-tune the heat to your needs, such as immediately dropping down a boil to a simmer.

"It's not only an impressively fast reaction time … but what I've really enjoyed is how evenly it cooks the food," she wrote.

Because all the heat is transferred to the cookware, the stovetop itself remains cool to the touch as long as there is no pan resting on it, and even while cooking, the only heat will be what transfers from the pan itself. This makes it a much safer option, especially for people with children who like to put their hands on everything. Plus, there are no dangerous fumes and chemicals like with gas stoves.

And, yes, let's not forget the cleanliness factor. The smooth glass cooktop is similar to many electric stoves, but because the surface stays cooler, food won't burn onto an induction stovetop as easily, making it a breeze to clean.

The upfront cost can be a little higher, but thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, rebates of up to $840 are available for installing an induction stove. The Trump administration has said it wants to eliminate those eco-friendly IRA incentives (although doing so would require congressional approval), so acting quickly could save you hundreds of dollars.

Even if you don't want to fully dive into a new stove, you can still dip your toe into the induction world. Plug-in induction burners offer many of the same benefits but can be easily stored away and fit on a small countertop, making them great options for renters or those without a ton of space. Best of all, they're affordable — starting at about $50.

"Forget about air fryers, this is the way!" one commenter wrote on Dean's testimonial. "These things transform lives, energy efficient, easy clean, and so good at helping cook."

