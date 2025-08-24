Homeowner triggers debate after questioning trendy appliance's seemingly universal praise: 'I'm having hard time separating marketing from … reality'

When wondering whether to replace their stove with another gas range or an induction cooktop, one person sought the advice of the internet's best experts: the community on the subreddit r/Cooking.

"Please convince me not to get fully induction cooktop compared to gas/fire, what are some annoying downsides, there must be a few right?" they wrote. "All I read online is praise after praise. I'm having a hard time separating marketing from objective reality."

Unfortunately — or not — for them, nobody was quite able to refute the positive claims.

"They have their pros and cons, but if I did it again today I would go full induction," one person shared. "There is a learning curve with the controls, obviously, but they are very precise and very powerful. … Sorry to not be a naysayer!"

Induction works by transferring heat directly from an electromagnetic coil embedded in the stovetop to the bottom of compatible cookware. This results in minimal heat loss and stoves that are incredibly efficient, which also means they are more cost-effective. The average induction range is up to 300% more efficient than a conventional gas stove and 10% more efficient than an electric range, according to the Department of Energy.

"Instant off/on plus boiling water in about 30 seconds," one commenter emphasized. "Would not go back."

Induction also wins in the safety category. "It's cool the instant you turn it off," one person explained. "Kids will never accidentally touch the cooking surface and burn themselves."

Additionally, induction ranges are safer because they don't emit indoor air pollution — placing them in stark contrast with gas stoves. Burning gas produces toxic compounds, including carbon monoxide and carbon dioxide, that remains in kitchens even after cooking is done.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

"Most home setups lack the adequate hood/ventilation requirements for a full gas stove," one commenter pointed out.

For homeowners interested in making the upgrade, acting now could save up to $840 off the installation. While many of the incentives for home improvements are expiring at the end of 2025, rebates for induction stoves will still be available for some time — but acting sooner rather than later is always a good idea.

Even if you don't want to go through or can't afford a kitchen renovation, plug-in induction burners start at just $50 and provide the same affordability, safety, and efficiency benefits.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.