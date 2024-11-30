Homeowner stunned after working with 'incredible' next-gen stovetop: 'One of the most satisfying cooking experiences'

"This plug-in burner has allowed us to minimize use of our gas stove without any costly rewiring."

Induction stoves are heating up kitchens across America, and for good reason. They're safer, more efficient, and healthier than traditional gas and electric stoves.

Under the Inflation Reduction Act, households can now claim rebates of up to $840 to purchase one of these sleek appliances. That's enough to make a portable induction burner, like those from Duxtop, completely free.

"This plug-in burner has allowed us to minimize use of our gas stove without any costly rewiring," one reviewer said.

In a comprehensive assessment, an enthusiastic Redditor commented: "Cooking on induction has been one of the most satisfying cooking experiences I've had. Any size pot of water is boiling within 5 minutes, pans heat up and are ready to sear within 1 or 2 minutes, and the low temperature setting is extremely consistent, unlike the on-off cycling of electric coils."

Unlike gas stoves, induction cooktops use magnetic energy to directly heat your cookware, leaving the stove surface cool to the touch. This eliminates open flames and reduces the risk of burns — a relief for parents cooking with kids around.

Induction technology is up to three times more efficient than gas cooking, and it doesn't produce harmful pollution. Gas stoves have been linked to respiratory issues like asthma in children and can leak heat-trapping methane into the environment.

The IRA incentives make induction stoves more accessible than ever. From portable units to full four-burner ranges, rebates help offset costs while encouraging households to transition to cleaner energy.

If you're interested in a portable option, Duxtop's affordable burner is a top choice. For details on how much you qualify for, the nonprofit Rewiring America has a helpful calculator you can use.

With kitchen appliances accounting for a significant chunk of household energy use, the change can cut utility bills and lower your house's pollution.

While the IRA incentives are currently in place, their future isn't guaranteed. President-elect Trump has stated his intention to roll back clean energy subsidies, which means these rebates may not last forever, so it is best to act sooner rather than later.

Whether you're a budding home chef or simply tired of your gas stove's drawbacks, induction stoves offer a brighter, cleaner future for your kitchen.

