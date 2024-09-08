You can soon get $800 for this high-tech cooking appliance — here's why it could make your kitchen safer

"If you can't handle the heat in your kitchen, you might just need to switch."

If you can't handle the heat in your kitchen, you might just need to switch your gas stove to a sleek, eco-friendly option that keeps you healthy and the planet cool.

Induction cooktops are an energy-efficient, easy-to-clean, and safer alternative to dirty-energy-powered stoves that emit harmful pollutants.

The latter produces gases like nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide, which exacerbate preexisting respiratory conditions and disproportionately affect vulnerable individuals like babies and the elderly, per Canary Media. It also can leak benzene, a known carcinogen, and methane, which is 28 times more effective at trapping heat in the atmosphere than carbon dioxide, according to the Environmental Protection Agency.

Furthermore, Canary cited a study published by Rocky Mountain Institute, which used data from the Energy Information Administration to find that gas cooking in the U.S. generates 25 million tons of carbon pollution annually.

That makes induction stoves the perfect solution to avoid these hazards. Research has shown that they are twice as efficient as gas stoves in transferring energy to food and can boil water in a fraction of the time it takes for its competitor, saving you time and money.

While some are on the pricey side, the Inflation Reduction Act is here to help, reserving $8.8 billion for home energy rebates as part of the Biden administration's historic $400 billion plan to fight rising global temperatures.

Depending on where you live, you may already be or will soon be eligible for cash back on home energy and appliance improvements. As of early September, residents of Arizona, New Mexico, New York, and Wisconsin already have access to this program. However, 13 states and territories have submitted their applications to the Department of Energy, while 10 have received approval and await the availability of the rebates.

According to the Incentive Calculator created by the nonprofit Rewiring America — a free tool that tells you what electric appliance upgrade rebates you're eligible for — you could earn a discount of up to $840 on qualifying stoves. That's enough to slash the price of a four-zone unit by over a third.

Don't need that many? Consider a portable induction burner like the one from Duxtop, which costs just $83 and is versatile enough to work at home or on the road.

