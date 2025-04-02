You can collect $2,000 from the government to upgrade your kitchen: 'It feels like the future'

It's best to take advantage now while the incentives are still around.

If you've been on the fence about upgrading your stove, there's a big rebate you should know about.

The Inflation Reduction Act introduced a tax credit for energy-efficient appliances, including induction stoves. This rebate can cover up to 30% of the cost of an upgrade, up to $2,000.

Induction stoves work by heating the iron core of the pans being used. This means there's no direct transfer of heat like with gas or resistive electric stoves. In either case, some heat loss occurs when moving energy to a pan, but there's a big difference in efficiency. Gas stoves transfer about 40% of their energy into heat, while induction transfers heat with 90% efficiency.

That efficiency means faster heating times. It means lower utility costs. It means cooking more evenly in a way that chefs love. Switching off the gas also means getting rid of harmful pollutants produced by burning it. Plus, you'll do the planet a favor by reducing household energy emissions.

Induction stoves can be installed with built-in battery options that make installation easier without needing breaker upgrades and allow the stove to work during power outages.

"It feels like the future," said new owner Ilana C. "Powerful, easy to clean, and safe enough to cook with my kid."

The safety Ilana mentioned comes from the fact that the glass stovetop cools very quickly once the pan is removed, as there are no elements or grills gathering a bunch of heat on an induction stove.

IRA funding could be clawed back with an act of Congress. It's best to take advantage while the incentives for induction stoves are still around.

