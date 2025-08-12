'Van life' travelers sing praises of high-tech appliances that are ideal for adventurers: 'It's crazy how cheap and efficient these are'

Nothing quite makes a house a home like a hot meal — whether that home has wheels or not.

For van lifers, that means investing in some sort of portable stove. Still, the options can be overwhelming. Luckily, one Redditor found the perfect cooktop with a ton of hidden benefits.

In a post in r/VanLife, they showed a picture of an Ikea shelf sporting a new, shiny, black-and-white induction stove for only $69.

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Seems tailor-made for those on the go!" they wrote.

This smart shopper could not be more correct. The unit was small and symmetrical, making it ideal for most van builds. Plus, induction stoves run way more efficiently than an open flame. They also go easier on your wallet and are safer than igniting and inhaling a gas burner in a tight space.

It's all because induction stoves run completely on electricity. As a result, they heat faster and stronger, and they are able to use only as much power as necessary — whether placed in a "van life" rig or a full home kitchen.

A plug-in version like the one the original poster found can cost as little as $50. Meanwhile, you could get up to an $840 rebate off the cost of a full induction range thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act.

Of course, the Big Beautiful Bill is rolled back many green initiatives under the IRA, but the home improvements rebate program supporting cleaner appliances, like electric stoves, are safe, at least for now.

Other electric versions of home appliances that can save you money include heat pumps and heat pump water heaters. Because they are energy efficient, they also reduce the amount of planet-heating pollution generated by your home.

However, it's solar panels that can really help you cut down your power bills or even bring them to $0.

As for the road reviews of induction stoves, the verdict is in.

"We've been using one of these daily," one commenter explained. "It has worked flawlessly."

"It's crazy how cheap and efficient these are," another van lifer agreed.

Others shared their exact tech specs and ways to make the stove even more efficient. These tips ranged from running the stove off solar panels on the roof of the car to which power bank to use for the best results.

"If you're going to heat with electricity, induction is the way," a third affirmed.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.