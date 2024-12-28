The government will give homeowners $1,800 for this unbelievably high-tech kitchen range — here's how you can take advantage

The word is out that induction stoves are superior to gas stoves because of their efficiency, heating speed, safety, and elimination of carcinogenic air pollutants.

An induction stove is a long-term, sustainable investment in your home. However, the initial cost of buying a new one may put some people off.

Fortunately, government tax credits make induction stoves more affordable — even the latest and most innovative models, such as Copper's Charlie stove.

The scoop

Copper specializes in appliances with integrated battery energy storage to support the electric grid and ensure home chefs always have the necessary power.









You can plug Charlie into a standard outlet to experience the world's first energy storage-equipped induction electric range. The stainless steel model costs $5,999 and offers the most precise, powerful, and cleanest way to cook.

Customers who apply for and receive the 30% federal tax credit through the Inflation Reduction Act can significantly decrease that cost. The tax credit helps homeowners save up to $1,800 on this induction stove, bringing the cost down to around $4,199.

How it's helping

While the cost of high-end induction stoves may have once been prohibitive for some homeowners, the IRA federal tax credit makes them considerably more affordable.

After you install and start using your new induction stove, the cost savings will continue to roll in. According to the U.S. Department of Energy, induction cooking helps save money on monthly utility bills while also avoiding harmful pollution emitted by traditional gas stoves.

To ensure you get the maximum tax credits and rebates for your new induction stove, check out Rewiring America's online tools to calculate your savings. By answering a few simple questions about your home, where you live, and the upgrade you're considering, you can better understand how much you'll pay to switch to induction cooking.

However, acting now is vital to take advantage of IRA induction stove savings. President-elect Donald Trump has indicated that he plans to eliminate government subsidies that reward homeowners for eco-friendly upgrades. If Congress approves major changes to the IRA, you could be stuck paying full price again for a new stove.

What people are saying

Copper is shipping its Charlie ranges, with the stainless steel model estimated for delivery in March. Customers love these induction ranges and share their feedback about how they're helping in their kitchens.

"I have so much peace of mind, and so much more joy being together as a family in the kitchen," one wrote.

"The heat is so steady that I can trust it in a way I can't when I'm cooking with gas," another customer shared.

"It feels like the future," someone else commented. "Powerful, easy to clean, and safe enough to cook with my kid."

