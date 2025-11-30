Home cook weighs in on the induction versus gas stove debate with DIY demonstration: 'Real time, no tricks'

"I don't know if your gas stove can do that, but feel free to prove me wrong."

If you want to sear a steak fast, a creator provided very compelling evidence that one type of stove is king.

TikToker scottinsomerville (@scottinsomerville) shared an uncut video revealing how effectively an induction stove can do the trick.

The video begins with Scott disclosing that this is a bit of an induction campaign by him. He begins with a cold cast-iron pan and aims to show — in "real time, no tricks" — just how well his cooktop performs.

One handy tool Scott has on hand is his "super great" infrared thermometer, which shows the pan is already at 315 degrees after a mere 25 seconds. That tool solves one of the questions Scott gets, which is how to tell the temperature on induction.

He notes that observing oil in the pan is another way.

"You can also splash a few drops of water in the pan, and it should be to almost medium heat once they boil off," a user suggests.

After just over a minute, the infrared thermometer confirms the pan is at 490 degrees. Scott plops the steak on after about 70 seconds after turning on the stove and 94 seconds after the video started. That is some serious speed.

Scott runs into the TikTok time limit before it's time to flip, but he shows that the steak's sear is already getting to a nice spot.

"So, yeah — I don't know if your gas stove can do that, but feel free to prove me wrong," Scott concludes.

Most impressive of all, the footage shows the remarkable speed and ease for chefs that switch to induction stoves. The tech behind induction comes with other advantages, as well.

Induction stoves avoid the hidden dangers of gas stoves, which can leak dangerous chemicals into the air that can cause asthma in children. That wasted heat also impacts homeowners' utility bills, as induction stoves cook more efficiently than gas ones.

Consumers can save even more money by tapping into federal incentives that chop up to $840 off the cost of induction cooktops. For homeowners on a budget, plug-in induction burners start out relatively cheap ($50) and can be an easy way to tap into the benefits and savings.

Scott's video showed why many elite chefs are likewise all-in on induction. Commenters chimed in on the display.

"No clackety-clackety tong test, auto fail," a viewer joked.

"Yes they heat super fast," a TikToker confirmed.

