Homeowner shares honest review after upgrading to futuristic stovetop: 'I will never turn back'

A Redditor shared their experience on switching to an induction stove to r/Cooking, leaving a largely favorable impression.

The scoop

The community member laid out a full list of pros and cons after having spent three months of extensive use with an LG induction stove.

Their favorite thing about the induction stove was temperature control, which was granular enough for fine control but distinct enough to make a clear difference when switching levels. They appreciated the speed with which the heat could kick in, resulting in the ability to boil water much faster than on other stove types.

They said the heat doesn't bleed into the rest of the stovetop, so resting spoons on it won't result in anything melting, plus the glass top was easy to clean up afterward. The lack of heat left on the surface after use was safer for kids, too.

The user's biggest complaint was that there was a low-grade hum while it was in use, but even that could be drowned out by the hood fan. Cost was also a barrier, though it wasn't a significant jump in price from a comparable model, they said. A year later, the original poster remained happy with their purchase.

How it's helping

Besides performance improvements, switching off from gas stoves has loads of benefits. The air quality can be toxic around a gas stove. Studies have shown that gas stoves can cause asthma in children and exacerbate it in adults. Health benefits aside, switching away from gas also helps the environment. Burning gas is a major contributor to household pollution.

Even compared to resistive electric stoves, induction is much more efficient. That means you'll be saving money on your utility bills with the upgrade.

If you're ready to make the leap, check out our guide on switching to an induction stove. The stoves that Copper offers would be a good starting point for consideration, but there are loads of options to check out.

Whatever you go with, there may be rebates available. You can get up to 30% off the cost of an induction stove through the Inflation Reduction Act, though that funding may disappear with an act of Congress. Be sure to apply for those incentives as soon as possible.

What everyone's saying

Other Reddit commenters backed up the original poster's review of induction stovetops.

"I have a GE Profile and am an experienced cook. I will never turn back from induction. So easy to use and cleanup is a breeze. Never thought I would turn away from gas, so happy I did," said one.

Another was happy to make the switch. "I was a gas stove person until we bought our current house. It has an induction stove and I was convinced we would replace it with gas. I'm now a convert, I love the control and it feels easier to get it hot enough to sear."

