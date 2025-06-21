Home cooks share experiences after trying out next-gen appliance with incredible features: 'We absolutely love it'

One Redditor's quest to ditch their "very old" Roper gas stove has sparked some serious debate in the r/inductioncooking subreddit, pitting two sub-$2,000 induction ranges (GE's PHS700AYFS and LG's LSIL6336FE) against each other.

The OP asked the community to help choose their first full-size induction stove, and the thread is a crash course in why younger homeowners are racing to electrify their kitchens.

In the post, the Redditor explained that they are already using a tiny Duxtop single-burner portable stovetop, which has convinced them they are "ready to replace my very old gas range." Their only requirements: "something reliable" and with old-school knobs.

Out of the two models the OP mentioned they were considering, the community had a clear verdict.

One commenter said they "just purchased the exact LG model as an upgrade from gas. So far, we absolutely love it."

Another owner reported two years of "a huge improvement over crummy gas range it replaced," while also boasting about its "advantages and how fast they heat up. The oven is good too — it has settings to do air fry, proof bread, etc."

A third user also raved about how "the quicker heat up time or time to boil water is very noticeable" and also praised Consumer Reports' high rating on the model plus, an extra two-year warranty LG throws in for $1.

These Redditors aren't the only ones making the switch. More consumers are considering induction stovetops for cooking that's faster, safer, and easier than with an open-flame burner. Swapping from gas to induction can cut indoor air pollution from methane or benzene that researchers link to childhood asthma.

Induction stovetops are also about 84% efficient, roughly three times better than gas and 10% ahead of traditional electric units, according to LeafScore, meaning you waste less energy every time you cook. That can lead to roughly $100 a year off your utility bills.

For anyone ready to make the leap, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, you can snag up to $840 in federal rebates to modernize to an induction stove with extra help for wiring or panel upgrades. President Donald Trump has signaled he wants to cut clean energy incentives, so these credits and rebates may not last forever.

While videos of induction stovetops regularly go viral for showing water boiling in seconds, real-world testimonials — like those in this Reddit thread — show that the proof is in the pudding (or rather, the pasta). And that electric swaps like these help build a cleaner, cooler future one stovetop at a time.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.