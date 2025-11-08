Tax incentives for home upgrades are disappearing — but you can still snag over $800 for a brand-new stove

It's officially upgrade season on clean, efficient appliances for your home.

Many federal tax incentives for energy-efficient home improvements — including appliance upgrades — are set to expire at the end of this year, meaning homeowners who don't act fast could miss out on thousands in savings.

The Inflation Reduction Act created a new wave of federal rebates and tax credits to help households switch to cleaner, more efficient electric appliances. But as Canary Media reported, many of these tax credits will sunset by late 2025, even though some rebate programs will continue.

That means the clock is ticking if you want to fully take advantage of everything available to you.

You could snag up to $840 in federal rebates for a new electric or induction stove. The U.S. Department of Energy's Home Electrification and Appliance Rebate Program covers new and replacement electric stoves, cooktops, ranges, and ovens — including induction models that are far safer and faster than gas.

Gas stoves release harmful methane and nitrogen dioxide, which can worsen indoor air quality and cause respiratory issues. Induction models are not only safer but also around three times more efficient than gas-based models, cooking your food even faster and saving you money on monthly energy bills.

For renters or anyone not quite ready for a kitchen overhaul, plug-in induction burners start at only around $50, offering a quick and affordable way to cook cleaner and safer in your home.

Homeowners can claim tax credits by filing IRS Form 5695 when submitting their 2025 taxes, and rebates are managed at the state or tribal level via the Department of Energy's Home Energy Rebates Portal.

Just make sure to act fast, as upgrading to an energy-efficient appliance now could mean hundreds in immediate savings and a more comfortable, pollution-free abode. With many of these federal tax credits approaching their expiration date, switching to an induction stove might just be one of the smartest, healthiest, and most cost-effective upgrades there is.

Explore your induction stove options and potential rebates today for a healthier, happier home.

