Home cook shares excitement after finding game-changing kitchen appliance on the cheap: 'Get one'

A new TikTok video shows a $50 kitchen find that might just change how you cook.

In the clip, creator @fixitchicks shows off a portable induction cooktop they picked up from Aldi. "Induction's just for fancy people? You can get one," they say, holding up the sleek new appliance. "This is a portable induction cooktop from Aldi. 50 bucks. Let's see how it goes."

Instead of reading the manual, they go for the fun route: "Some people might read the manual. I like the excitement of discovery."

They place it on a stable surface, test it with a magnetic pot (the only kind that works on induction), and wait to see what happens. "Yep, yep, I think that's worked really quickly. I like it. Get one."

Not only does it work fast, but it's also a solid option for anyone who wants to move away from gas or update an older electric stove. Induction cooktops heat up quickly, use less energy, and don't fill your kitchen with gas fumes, which is a plus for your health and the planet.

Even better? You don't have to spend a fortune to try one. Portable models like this one are super affordable, and in some cases, they might even qualify for federal incentives.

Viewers jumped into the comments to share their own finds and opinions. One said, "I just got one from Kmart – $54." and some users had thoughts about the gas vs. electric debate too. "I think there is a market for both gas and electric cooktops. Each to their own," one wrote.

At the end of the day, these little finds tell us that we can make smarter choices without spending all of our savings. A small switch like this can help cut down on indoor air pollution and carbon emissions.

And if you can do it for $50? Well, that's what I call a great deal.

