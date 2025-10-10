Homeowners refute viral stove misinformation after concerned mom seeks honest advice: 'Hands down safer'

"My worry for my baby has me questioning every little thing!"

We all want to do what's best for our children. So when a new mom was given misinformation by her own parents about induction stoves, she turned to the internet for help and was quickly reassured that switching to induction is not only a safe move for her baby, but also for the planet.

The mom asked Reddit for advice on whether induction would be a good choice for her family, which includes a six-month-old baby. As she discussed on the r/moderatelygranolamoms subreddit, her own mother had become prone to believing some conspiracy theories, including one that any electric or magnetic device could prove dangerous to a child.

"I'm generally a very logical person," the OP wrote, "but my worry for my baby has me questioning every little thing!"

Fellow homeowners quickly came to the rescue, reassuring this caring mom that induction technology poses no specific threat to a child — in fact, it's just the opposite.

"Between gas and induction, induction seems to be hands down safer while also being very effective for cooking," one commenter wrote.

Induction does offer a number of benefits over gas and electric stovetops. First and foremost, they don't burn dirty fuels or produce toxic fumes like gas stoves, which have been proven to contribute to asthma and other health issues.

Unlike gas or electric, induction cooktops transfer an electromagnetic current to pots and pans that quickly heats up the cookware. Not only does this mean water boils faster and cooking temperatures are more consistent, but the actual stovetop also doesn't get hot, making it safer to the touch.

While there's no science to link magnetic currents to any health problems with babies, there is a slight risk of issues for those with pacemakers — although it depends on the type of pacemaker and how close it is to the induction cooktop for long periods of time.

FROM OUR PARTNER Stay warm all winter long with the Apple of intelligent space heaters Kelvin is the Apple of space heaters, designed for energy efficiency and maximum comfort. It's completely silent and intelligently controlled, with setup taking just 5 minutes. Built from premium materials like aluminum and glass, Kelvin works beautifully as a full-home heating system or as the perfect solution for that one room that never feels warm enough. Learn More

Thanks to rebates available through the Inflation Reduction Act, homeowners can save up to $840 on a new induction stove. But even if buying a new stove isn't in the works, you can still take advantage of induction cooking.

Plug-in induction burners provide many of the same benefits of a new stovetop, but in a smaller package, making them perfect for renters or those who aren't ready for a full kitchen remodel. And with prices starting at just $50, they can fit not just any space, but any budget, too.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.