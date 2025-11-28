Homeowner makes the best of unfortunate situation after accidentally smashing glass stovetop: 'You'll never look back'

"That is the one I want to purchase next."

A kitchen mishap forced one homeowner to purchase a new stove, and they couldn't be happier.

The homeowner posted on Reddit to r/inductioncooking, showing off their brand-new stainless steel range. Their old stove's glass top unexpectedly shattered — a frustrating accident that turned into the perfect excuse to level up their kitchen setup.

Photo Credit: Reddit

The post has sparked interest in induction stoves. Many experts agree that those stoves are one of the easiest and most affordable ways to ditch gas stoves. They can even reduce indoor air pollution.

Induction cooking isn't just safer. It's faster and more energy-efficient than electric or gas, making it a big win for your wallet and the environment.

Homeowners can get up to $840 off a brand-new induction range thanks to federal incentives under the Home Electrification and Appliances Rebate Program. That makes the upgrade far more realistic for families with failing appliances or unexpected breakages like the one in this post.

Those who rent or can't justify a full kitchen overhaul still have options as well. Plug-in induction burners start at just $50 and offer many of the same benefits without the installation hassle.

Induction is three times more efficient than gas because it cooks food faster and uses less energy. This saves people even more money by cutting down on utility bills month after month. It's a small swap with a big payoff.

Beyond the convenience factor, induction ranges heat cookware directly instead of heating the air around it. That reduces wasted energy and keeps kitchens cooler.

Reddit users were excited by the induction upgrade, commending the new, modern home chef.

"You'll never look back," said one commenter.

"That is the one I want to purchase next. I've sold dozens of them and have never had a complaint," said another.

"I love my induction stove. I got an LG one from Costco," commented a third.

It turns out that accidentally smashing your old stovetop might be one of the more efficient ways to discover an incredible kitchen upgrade.

