Home cook shares honest review after making switch to next-gen kitchen appliance: 'It's been a huge win'

A Facebook user updated fellow sustainability-minded souls on his new and improved cooktop, and he had nothing but great things to say.

In a post on the Chicago Environmentalists page, user Joseph Lynn shared a picture of his recently purchased induction cooktop, complete with scrambled eggs in progress on top of the stove.

Photo Credit: Facebook

"I took a chance on this induction cooktop and it's been a huge win," wrote Lynn. "No carbon burned, no hit to indoor air quality, less fire/burn hazard. Boils water quick! Requires compatible cookware. If a magnet sticks to your pan/pot, it's usable. Recommended!"

Given that a stove is an essential everyday appliance for many people, the choice between induction and gas options has long been a conundrum for homeowners.

However, as technology improves, the financial drawbacks to purchasing induction stoves have lessened, and their overall efficiency has helped them emerge as the best option on the market.

Induction stoves are safer than gas stoves, heat quicker, and are more eco-friendly.

Per the U.S. Department of Energy: "Induction appliances are up to three times more efficient than gas stoves, and up to 10% more efficient than conventional smooth top electric ranges. This improved efficiency performance can result in lower energy costs as well as lower rates of air pollution associated with energy generation."

If you already own or are in the market for an induction cooktop, using solar panels can further increase the benefits of owning one.

Installing solar panels on your home can dramatically increase the savings associated with electrifying your home, as fueling with solar energy is much cheaper (and healthier) than using gas-powered appliances.

To aid in your search, consider using EnergySage, which makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and save up to $10,000 on solar installation.

Of course, due to the upfront investment, buying solar panels may not be in everyone's budget. However, leasing is a great option for those looking to avoid high or fluctuating energy prices while also helping the planet.

Palmetto's LightReach solar panel leasing program will install panels for no money down, and it allows users to lock in low energy rates.

Along similar lines, upgrading your HVAC to a heat pump can also help you save an average of nearly $400 a year on energy costs. If you're looking to make this change, Mitsubishi can help you find the right affordable heat pump.

