  • Home Home

Home cooks share honest opinions on up-and-coming kitchen appliance: 'I will never go back'

There was a chorus of approval.

by Rachel Rear
There was a chorus of approval.

Photo Credit: iStock

A potential Florida resident asked a question on Reddit about how to equip a kitchen and got some surprising answers.

"Considering [Florida] for building a retirement home. Noticed lots of real estate there have glass cooktops in their kitchens. … Would converting an existing home with electric to gas be an expensive, difficult endeavor? Honestly, I love to cook and am used to gas stoves and would hate to give that up."

Resoundingly, commenters suggested an induction stovetop. "I will never go back to anything other than induction," the top commenter wrote.

The ease and speed with which induction heat works is astounding. According to New York's MyEnergy website, an induction stove can boil a pot of water in mere minutes.

What's more, induction stovetops eliminate the dangers of gas ranges, such as the nitrogen dioxide and benzene that may be emitted from them or the potential for gas leaks.

They're especially safer if you have kids who might get too close to a hot range because induction works by heating only the pot touching the burner, as long as it's magnetic, not the burner itself. So the only hot part of cooking is the cookware, not the stovetop.

Watch now: How bad is a gas stove for your home's indoor air quality?

What's also cool is that induction saves money. The U.S. Department of Energy said: "Induction appliances are up to three times more efficient than gas stoves and up to 10% more efficient than conventional smooth-top electric ranges. This improved efficiency performance can result in lower energy costs as well as lower rates of air pollution associated with energy generation."

There are even some federal incentives for converting.

The ultimate savings hack when switching to induction cooking would be to go solar in the entire home, reducing electricity costs potentially to $0. Companies like EnergySage help homeowners make informed choices when installing solar panels that can save nearly $10,000.

The chorus of approval for induction in the comment section was very convincing.

When you're buying a kitchen appliance, which of these factors is most important to you?

Price 💰

Safety 🦺

Effectiveness ⚡

Style and appearance 💎

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

"It's easy to clean, heats more consistently than gas, heats faster than gas, and all the heat goes into what you are cooking vs the air in the kitchen," explained one person.

Although gas stoves had supporters, someone rebutted every comment that criticized induction. "You can 100% make paella and stir fry on an induction stove," one person countered when someone claimed otherwise.

One enthusiastic commenter wrote, "Hear! Hear! Love mine. I went into it kicking and screaming, now I will prophetize them!"

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.


Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"Not bad for February in Northeast Ohio."
Home

Homeowner easily debunks myth about solar panels one month after installing new system: 'Passive income is always welcome'

"Our guiding North Star is democratizing clean energy."
Business

Can't afford solar panels? This revolutionary startup can help you get them without paying for purchase or installation

REI Resupply trade-in program for old outdoor gear
Home

REI makes it easy to find steep discounts on used gear and clothing — and you can make big money selling your old stuff too

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x