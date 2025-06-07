Home cooks share honest opinions on up-and-coming kitchen appliance: 'I will never go back'

A potential Florida resident asked a question on Reddit about how to equip a kitchen and got some surprising answers.

"Considering [Florida] for building a retirement home. Noticed lots of real estate there have glass cooktops in their kitchens. … Would converting an existing home with electric to gas be an expensive, difficult endeavor? Honestly, I love to cook and am used to gas stoves and would hate to give that up."

Resoundingly, commenters suggested an induction stovetop. "I will never go back to anything other than induction," the top commenter wrote.

The ease and speed with which induction heat works is astounding. According to New York's MyEnergy website, an induction stove can boil a pot of water in mere minutes.

What's more, induction stovetops eliminate the dangers of gas ranges, such as the nitrogen dioxide and benzene that may be emitted from them or the potential for gas leaks.

They're especially safer if you have kids who might get too close to a hot range because induction works by heating only the pot touching the burner, as long as it's magnetic, not the burner itself. So the only hot part of cooking is the cookware, not the stovetop.

What's also cool is that induction saves money. The U.S. Department of Energy said: "Induction appliances are up to three times more efficient than gas stoves and up to 10% more efficient than conventional smooth-top electric ranges. This improved efficiency performance can result in lower energy costs as well as lower rates of air pollution associated with energy generation."

There are even some federal incentives for converting.

The ultimate savings hack when switching to induction cooking would be to go solar in the entire home, reducing electricity costs potentially to $0. Companies like EnergySage help homeowners make informed choices when installing solar panels that can save nearly $10,000.

The chorus of approval for induction in the comment section was very convincing.

"It's easy to clean, heats more consistently than gas, heats faster than gas, and all the heat goes into what you are cooking vs the air in the kitchen," explained one person.

Although gas stoves had supporters, someone rebutted every comment that criticized induction. "You can 100% make paella and stir fry on an induction stove," one person countered when someone claimed otherwise.

One enthusiastic commenter wrote, "Hear! Hear! Love mine. I went into it kicking and screaming, now I will prophetize them!"

