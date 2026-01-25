Amateur cooks share honest feedback after homeowner is forced to ditch gas stove: 'How much am I going to hate my life?'

"I cook on my gas stove daily, but our gas line to our stove needs [to be] replaced."

A homeowner who was forced to give up their beloved gas stove wondered how their kitchen habits were going to change. They also feared an onslaught of miserable times.

"How much am I going to hate my life?" they asked in r/Cooking. "I cook on my gas stove daily, but our gas line to our stove needs replaced and economically just replacing with an electric makes more sense for us right now, but I'm super bummed about it."

One commenter called their own induction stove "absolutely amazing." Their only complaint was "that it doesn't work well with a wok."

Someone else wrote: "Went from gas to electric to induction and absolutely won't go back. … Get one with the largest possible coil, as the one we have now doesn't provide even heating for our 12-inch cast iron and needs to be constantly rotated."

Others noted that induction stoves are easy to clean and won't burn spilled food (or your hands). It's also important to use the right cookware when cooking on an induction stove.

Induction stoves are also a great way to avoid the risks that come with gas stoves. Pollutants from gas stoves can cause cancer and respiratory problems, and they can be especially harmful to children.

Affordable options are everywhere, including plug-in portable burners that start around $50. Plug-in burners are great for renters or anyone who doesn't want or need to go through a kitchen renovation. You can even get $840 off an induction cooktop thanks to incentives in several states.

Users sang the praises of induction over gas, but they cautioned that the upfront cost was significant. Many also said that it was necessary to bypass cheap options.

"With a quality unit it offers similar fine control and power without throwing heat back at you while cooking," one person wrote. "There is some adaptation required as well as the requisite compatible cookware."

