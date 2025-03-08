This incredible stove has its own battery to run during outages — and it qualifies for massive government incentives

"This could be the holy grail of induction, as far as I'm concerned."

If your gas stove is on its last legs, it's time to think about a big change when it comes time to replace it.

Induction stoves are a great way to upgrade from gas. Chefs have been impressed by induction performance for years, thanks to their speed, control, and evenness. Induction stoves do more than just help make better meals, however.

Gas stoves release loads of pollution in the home that can affect the health of family members. Studies have linked the use of gas appliances to asthma and cancer. Gas use also contributes to home energy pollution, which is ultimately bad news for the environment. Switching to electric can avoid those dangers altogether.

Copper is a prime example of induction stoves done well. The American company's latest model, Charlie, is built to be installed easily without needing to upgrade a home's electrical system. This is thanks to its built-in battery. It allows the stove to access energy quickly and to charge up when rates are lowest. Best of all, that battery can power the range in the event of an outage.

The upgrade to an induction stove is quite affordable. The Inflation Reduction Act offers up to 30% off the up-front cost of a new induction stove. That funding could get pulled with an act of Congress, however, so it's best to jump on incentives while they're available.

In addition to incentives on installation, an induction stove is cheaper to run than gas. That's because induction is able to transfer energy to heat at 90% efficiency, while gas is closer to 40%. This means smaller utility bills on a monthly basis.

Copper owners have been quite happy with their purchases.

"If I had to make the purchase again, I absolutely would," said one new owner.

"This could be the holy grail of induction, as far as I'm concerned," said a reviewer.

