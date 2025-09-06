House sitter shares surprising reaction after trying out next-gen kitchen appliance: 'Very cool'

Induction stoves are modern marvels, capable of precision cooking without all the excess heat (energy) waste, especially in comparison to gas stoves.

One TikToker, Annie International Petsitter (@annieworldpetsitter), showed off a shiny new induction stove top with some boiled eggs and pickles. "They are very cool," Annie added.

In a very loose sense, using an induction stove is an exercise in spacetime manipulation, with oscillating magnetic fields generating heat currents with compatible (metal) cookware.

It sounds like an episode of The Expanse, but it's a simple yet ingenious method for cooking without wasting energy, releasing toxic fumes throughout the home, and bumping the energy bill a little higher in exchange for an egg salad.

According to Consumer Reports (CR), induction stoves transfer 90% of their energy into heat for cooking, compared to just 40% from gas stoves and 70% to 74% from traditional coil or radiant models. That's a significant step up.

Plus, they heat faster while lowering the risk of burning yourself on the cooking surface. CR adds that induction stoves are 10% more energy efficient than radiant models and three times more efficient than gas stoves.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Gas stoves release indoor pollutants as well, including nitrogen dioxide and carbon monoxide, not exactly the kind of thing people or pets need to breathe, especially in excess. Either is capable of triggering asthma attacks and creating respiratory issues.

Swapping out a gas stove for an induction stove alternative is a small part of a collaborative effort to create a cleaner, cooler future.

In terms of monthly energy bills, savings are moderate, though eligible households in participating states can receive up to $840 in rebates for Energy Star-certified induction stoves, as well as other eligible appliances.

The rebates are part of the Home Electrification and Appliance Rebates, stemming from the Inflation Reduction Act. Availability and terms depend on your state's program implementations. Energy.gov maintains a list of eligible appliances and instructions for participants.

💡Solar quotes you can trust

Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started The Cool Down may receive a commission on signups made through links on this page, but we only promote partners we vet and believe in. For more cool tips like this one, check out our solutions marketplace here

Annie's followers, those who also have experience with induction stoves, love them: "Love our new induction range. Never going back!" Another response applauds the efficiency: "Love my induction cooktop! So easy to clean and boils water in 1 minute!"

For those who love technology and prefer cleaner, energy-reducing alternatives, induction cooktops are a great option, especially if you can take advantage of federal rebates.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.







