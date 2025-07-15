Home cook shares candid thoughts six months after switching to an induction stove: 'Time to dish to you all'

"Let's just say that I would not have written this post if I weren't very, very happy."

Induction cooking, or using electrical induction to heat food, is a great way to more efficiently make meals without the noxious fumes of conventional gas cooktops.

A post by Ryann Trombetti on the blog Style by Emily Henderson shares an in-depth review of the writer's experience cooking with an induction range.

"It's been about six months now of cooking on our induction range almost every night, so it felt time to dish to you all," the post states.

Trombetti used the AGA Elise 48-inch induction range, which was cited for not only being a fantastic appliance utility-wise, but also being super aesthetically appealing.

Though this range is definitely on the luxury side of induction cookware, for renters or those who cannot afford a major kitchen renovation, plug-in induction burners are excellent alternatives. They don't require a ton of space, and they start as low as just $50.

Some of the highlights of the induction range, as featured in the blog post, included faster cooking, safety features — such as non-hot-to-the-touch burners, which are especially important when kids are around — and extremely easy cleanup.

Trombetti wrapped up the lengthy, high-praise review by saying, "Let's just say that I would not have written this post if I weren't very, very happy with our induction range."

It has been shown time and again that induction stoves cook faster and are more cost-effective than conventional stoves.

To sweeten the deal, you can also receive up to $840 off the cost of an induction range, thanks to tax incentives on sustainable purchases through the Home Electrification and Appliances Rebate Program.

While the Trump Administration has been successful in attempts to repeal many green subsidies introduced under the Inflation Reduction Act, with many set to expire in September or at the end of 2025, rebates for home improvements — like induction stoves and heat pumps — survived. However, it's best to act fast on eco-friendly appliance purchases to secure those savings from any further attempts to end these programs early.

People interested in induction cooking expressed their gratitude for the Style by Emily Henderson blog post.

"Thank you for sharing all of this, this is so helpful!" one user said.

Another person added, "We have a 13 year old gas stove/oven that is slowly dying … When it finally dies, I'm really looking forward to replacing it with an induction model."

