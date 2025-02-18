Home cook sparks debate online after asking for best cooking range option: 'I'll never own [one] again'

Some cooks prefer gas stoves, while others prefer induction. One home cook needed to settle the debate quickly to replace their range with the best option.

Posting to the r/Cooking subreddit, they wrote: "On here it seems that most people agree that an induction stove is better than gas, so I've been leaning toward getting induction. I wanted to get current opinions between gas and induction to help finalize my decision. Thanks!"

Fellow cooks were quick to share their experiences.

One commenter listed all the reasons people might prefer a gas stove and then shared how induction stoves could surpass those expectations.

For example, some cooks say gas stoves are instant on or off, have better flame control, and get hotter than other options. The commenter noted that induction stoves are also instant on or off, have exceptional temperature control, and can boil a quart of water in as little as 60 seconds.

Induction stoves heat up so quickly because electromagnetic fields under the surface heat the compatible cookware directly, while gas stoves heat the air around the cookware.

Gas stoves lose a significant amount of energy when heat from the flame escapes into the air, keeping you at the stove for longer and increasing your energy bill. Operating a gas stove indoors also releases harmful gases, such as nitrogen dioxide, that irritate the respiratory system and have been linked to childhood asthma, according to Stanford Report.

Induction stoves are much safer to cook with, as they are powered by electricity instead of dirty fossil fuels, which produce heat-trapping gases that contribute to the warming planet. If you have a solar system large enough, such as multiple Tesla Powerwalls, you could even power your induction stove with clean, renewable energy, further lowering your energy bills.

Rewiring America has a free tool to help you calculate how much you could save by going electric.

One commenter shared how crucial the switch from gas to induction has been for their family, particularly given the automatic turn-off feature: "My elderly Dad has now had two major events with him forgetting to turn off his [gas] stove, there is a safety piece to [induction stoves] as well."

"I'll never own a gas range again," they added. "I converted my camping setup to induction as well."

