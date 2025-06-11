Pro chef breaks down which appliance upgrade completely transformed her restaurant's kitchen: 'This makes our life so much easier'

If you consider yourself a home chef, then you probably already know that having the right equipment can make a world of difference. It can help turn a good meal into a great meal.

In an interview with Rewiring America, Chef Amanda Cohen sat down to discuss the inner workings of her popular New York City restaurant, Dirt Candy.

When speaking about the process behind designing her dream kitchen, the conversation steered Chef Cohen into talking about her induction stovetop, which she said is at the center of her entire operation.

"What makes it so different is it actually keeps the kitchen really cool. There isn't this heat coming off the stove constantly all day," Cohen says.

"When the stove isn't on, there is no heat coming from it. Even when the stove is on, there's very, very little heat coming from it, whereas in a sort of gas-run kitchen, the stove, even if it's not on, is basically always on," adds Cohen.

Induction stoves offer many advantages over a gas stove, such as faster boiling times, higher energy efficiency, and cleaner cooking. Induction stoves also have a smoother, easier-to-clean surface and are considered safer to use due to the lack of open flames and cooler cooktop.

Although induction stoves may require compatible cookware and can be more expensive than gas stoves up front, you can get up to $840 in overall savings thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act. However, the Trump Administration has signaled its desire to eliminate many incentives included in the IRA. While this will ultimately take an act of Congress, it might be best to take advantage of the benefits sooner rather than later.

For anyone not looking to expand their budget or if their home is short on space, plug-in induction burners can make an excellent addition to any kitchen. These compact cooktops are not only affordable but can go just about anywhere, even in vans or RVs.

Chef Cohen's induction stove has reinforced her decision to ditch the gas. "I just find this makes our life so much easier," Cohen explains. "It's so efficient."

