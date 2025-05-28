Homeowners are falling in love with ultra-futuristic kitchen ranges — here's why the government will give you $800 to buy one

You could receive up to $840 off the cost of a new induction range.

Glowing reviews are pouring in for next-generation induction stoves, and it's easy to see why. These high-tech appliances are faster, safer, and more efficient than traditional ranges, and thanks to new federal incentives, they're more affordable than ever.

Unlike gas ranges, which can leak pollutants into your home even when turned off, induction models use electromagnetic fields to heat cookware directly without open flames or lingering fumes.

That alone makes them a smarter, safer choice, especially in homes with kids or anyone with asthma. They boil water in about half the time, respond faster to temperature changes, and are generally more energy-efficient than either gas or traditional electric cooktops.

Induction stoves can easily lower your monthly bills. With no gas hookup and better energy transfer, they make home cooking more cost-effective over time. That means you can save money on utilities while also reducing your home's pollution output.

You could also receive up to $840 off the cost of a new induction range, thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act. These rebates are meant to help everyday Americans upgrade to cleaner, healthier home appliances.

But don't wait long because the future of these incentives is uncertain. While changes to the IRA would require an act of Congress, President Trump has pledged to roll back some of these climate-focused policies. So acting sooner than later could save you thousands.

Even if you rent or can't do a full kitchen reno, you still have great options. Plug-in induction burners are affordable (starting around $50) and deliver the same high-speed, high-efficiency cooking power. They're especially useful for small spaces, dorms, or as an eco-friendly upgrade to your go-to hot plate.

One reviewer on Home Depot said of their induction range: "The induction stove top is better than gas! Water boils almost immediately. This is the best stove I've ever owned."

Another said: "We're impressed … Induction compatible stove-top pans are required, but the speed and control of the heat is worth the extra pan expense."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.