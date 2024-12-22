Concerned homeowner considers kitchen upgrade after dog nearly burns house down: 'I'm really glad I switched'

A Reddit user's terrifying close call with their gas stove sparked an important conversation about switching to safer, cleaner cooking methods.

In a post on r/Cooking, the homeowner described how their dog accidentally turned on a burner when a plastic cutting board was resting on top, filling their house with smoke and likely destroying their stove and cabinets.

"Luckily I was home and came rushing downstairs once the house was filled with smoke," they wrote.

The incident led them to consider replacing their gas range with an induction stove. Beyond the safety concerns, they noted several other issues with their gas stove: difficulty cleaning under the grates and between the elements, excessive heat in summer, and indoor air quality worries.









"I've read that gas ranges also give off a lot of methane and are almost as bad as living with a smoker," they shared.

The poster already owns a portable induction burner and appreciates its precise temperature control. "You can even set the temperature. ... Definitely nice for heating milk to 180F and not boiling or burning it. … No gas range can do that," they explained.

Research shows that gas stoves release harmful pollutants into homes, often making indoor air more polluted than outdoor air. This pollution has been linked to respiratory issues, particularly in children.

Many homeowners are discovering that induction stoves offer significant advantages over gas ranges. Modern induction stoves from brands such as Copper heat food faster and provide more temperature control than traditional gas stoves. These stoves are also easier to clean, since food doesn't get burned onto grates or burners.

Thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, homeowners can receive up to 30% off a new induction range through federal tax credits and rebates. Beyond the financial benefits, switching from gas to induction cooking helps reduce dirty gas pollution from homes.

Taking advantage of the IRA sooner rather than later may save homeowners thousands of dollars. President-elect Donald Trump has said he will eliminate these incentives, though this would require a congressional act.

Other Reddit users shared their positive experiences with induction cooking.

"I switched to induction a little over a month ago and I love it! I can boil water to steam hard-boiled eggs in about a minute," one commenter wrote. "... My kitchen doesn't get ridiculously hot anymore. ... I really thought I was a gas forever person, but I'm really glad I switched."

Another user focused on air quality improvements, saying: "There was a big study here in Canada that was on the news. Induction is so much better for your air quality in the home, isn't using gas that accelerates climate change, safer, etc."

Making the switch doesn't mean sacrificing cooking quality, as one commenter noted: "I don't find it any harder to cook on than gas. I think they get a bad reputation because the old ones were not that great - but they are very good quality now."

