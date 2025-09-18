Homeowner shares candid thoughts after trying out the trendy appliance popping up in kitchens across the US: 'You have exact precise control'

People who own and operate vacation rental properties are discovering that their guests love induction ranges for cooking meals during their stays.

For example, the Tongass Treehouse, available to rent on Airbnb and Vrbo, features an induction range for convenient and precise cooking in Juneau, Alaska.

In an Instagram post, the owners of the Tongass Treehouse shared that they installed an induction range in their Otter Den Studio after being frustrated by the wasted energy and slow heating of electric cooktops.

"Induction changes all the frustrations of normal electric ranges, it is more power and more precise heat control than gas," the original poster wrote. "As we designed the Otter Den for our full-time living, we intentionally chose induction."

In the video, the Tongass Treehouse owner explained how much they love induction now, even though they were once committed to gas cooking. Their biggest reasons for making the switch were the heating speed, ease of cleaning, and energy savings.

The vacation rental owner shared an Instagram video about their Otter Den kitchen to inform guests planning to stay there. However, it also serves as a firsthand testimonial about the power and convenience of cooking with energy-efficient induction.

Many home cooks have been making the switch from gas stoves to induction stoves, and they have given them overwhelmingly positive reviews.

When you set up your home with solar panels, you can save even more while powering your energy-saving appliances.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

EnergySage makes it easy to compare local installer quotes with its free online tool. If the upfront investment is out of your budget, you can also lease solar panels through Palmetto's LightReach program with no down payment required.

Whether you rent out your home to guests or live in it yourself, induction stoves are also more affordable than you might expect.

Before the federal tax credits end at the end of 2025, you may still be able to get up to $840 off the cost of an induction range through the Inflation Reduction Act.

If you rent your home or can't afford a major kitchen upgrade right now, there are affordable induction options that start at around $50.

"You have exact, precise control with a number for your heat, and so the cooktop isn't heating at all," the OP explained about their Otter Den induction range. "It's just the pan itself."

Otter Den guests have been enjoying the kitchen and writing five-star reviews after their stays.

"The kitchen was well equipped for cooking up meals, and we felt very welcomed and at home," one guest wrote in the Airbnb reviews section.

"Prepared many meals in the kitchen; the induction stove is amazing!" another guest wrote.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.