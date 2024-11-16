Home cook met with rave reviews after questioning trending new kitchen appliance: 'It will change your life'

"[It] really is that breakthrough technology that moves everything forward."

A new kitchen appliance can make or break the most popular room in the house, so it's well worth getting your ducks in a row before spending your hard-earned money.

Someone considering the switch to a new stovetop wondered, "Are induction stoves good?" They hadn't used one before, and their friends were in the dark too, so they took to r/Appliances.

The positive reviews came pouring in.

"I've had a Cafe induction range for about a year now," one user wrote. "It is so much better than the smooth top electric range it replaced. Water boils ridiculously fast, temperature changes are practically instant, and spill cleanup is a breeze because the glass doesn't get hot enough to burn food. I have occasionally noticed a slight hum with certain cookware but it's more of a curiosity than an annoyance. I would absolutely recommend an induction range."

Another stated: "I would never consider an electric one ever again; and honestly I don't think I'd consider gas either. Induction really is that breakthrough technology that moves everything forward. They're even more popular in Europe than they are here."

"It will change your life," someone else said.

The poster also asked about a humming sound, wondering how bad it was. Most commenters noted any noise was barely noticeable at worst. One said they had an issue with a particular multilayer pot that caused a shrill screech, and others agreed the hum came with certain cookware, multiple items being used at once, or when the stove was on high settings.

No one said it was anything to weigh heavily, though.

Aside from all these factors, induction stoves can save you money. You can get a rebate up to $840, and you'll also lower your energy bill. That's because induction cooking, which employs electromagnetism, is more energy-efficient than electric or gas cooking, meaning you'll spend less time standing at the stove — and no time standing at a hot stove since only the cookware heats up and not the actual appliance.

The health factor may be worth top billing. Gas stoves especially are bad for you, releasing benzene, a known carcinogen, and other toxic pollutants that muck up the air in your home. This can create and exacerbate breathing problems, including asthma, bronchitis, and pneumonia — and children are at greater risk.

Make sure your pots and pans are compatible before you go all-in, or test the water with a portable burner. Then you'll too become a fan of the greatest invention since sliced bread.

