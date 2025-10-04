Itching to upgrade your old gas stovetop? The government is shelling out major incentives for next-gen models

There is some urgency if you want to get the deal.

The kitchen is heating up in more ways than one. Federal incentives are making it cheaper than ever to switch from gas stoves to modern induction models.

The U.S. Department of Energy highlighted how much money households can save by embracing high-efficiency appliances. Under the Inflation Reduction Act, buyers can claim up to $840 off the cost of an ENERGY STAR-certified induction range.

The rebates are part of a larger package of clean energy incentives aimed at helping families reduce household energy use while cutting pollution from gas appliances.

That support couldn't come at a better time. Gas stoves have been linked to higher indoor air pollution and safety risks, while induction cooktops stay cool to the touch without the appropriate pan on top of them, heat up in seconds, and waste far less energy.

Induction ranges cook food faster, boil water in a flash, and are more cost-effective over time than traditional stoves. They're also one of the easiest ways to avoid the hazards of cooking with gas, from lingering fumes to fire risk. Renters and anyone not ready for a complete renovation can still leap with plug-in induction burners, which start at around $50 and offer an affordable entry point.

There is some urgency if you want to get the deal. Many of the Inflation Reduction Act's tax credits for home energy upgrades expire at the end of 2025, meaning homeowners who act sooner could save thousands.

Induction ranges are only one piece of the puzzle. Federal rebates are designed to support a broad shift toward efficient, all-electric homes, encompassing everything from stoves to heat pumps and rooftop solar. Each change adds up, helping households save money while reducing the pollution that fuels Earth's overheating.

By trading in old appliances for next-generation models, families can enjoy safer kitchens, faster dinners, and significant savings, all while taking advantage of incentives designed to make the switch a little easier.



