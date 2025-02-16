Homeowner receives widespread pushback after sharing thoughts on next-gen stovetop: 'Lots of garbage in this post'

"Get a good set of stainless steel pans and a cast iron fry pan. Then cook."

A Redditor ignited a heated discussion with a recent post when they declared that induction hob cookers are "one of the worst modern kitchen inventions."

"I would like to know if anyone has used, or even continues to use, an induction hob cooker and their thoughts on it," wrote the user on the r/Cooking subreddit.

The poster explained their frustration over needing new pans and their struggle to get consistent heat. They also noticed the cooktop was "switching off and on continuously."

"Personally I hate it and I think it's a terrible way to cook," the post concluded.

The post immediately met with pushback.

"I think your beef is with the particular appliance and not the technology," said one commenter.

Commenters admitted there was a learning curve to cooking with induction but were enthusiastic about the benefits.

"Lots of garbage in this post," responded another commenter, who shared reasons they swear by induction. "There are time and energy savings all over the place with induction over gas or regular electric."

Induction stoves are growing in popularity because they offer a faster, cleaner, and more efficient way to cook. Induction uses an electromagnetic field that transfers currents directly to pots and pans on the glass surface. Only the cookware heats up, so if you spill food, it doesn't burn to the cooktop.

Induction is also faster. Water boils three times faster than on a gas stove.

Beyond the performance upgrade, it's a safer and healthier way to cook.

Gas stoves have been found to leak dangerous fumes that are bad for your health. Studies have found that gas-burning stoves can cause childhood asthma. Plus, reducing gas usage also cuts down on the amount of planet-warming pollution our homes release.

People are turning to induction to avoid these dangers. The technology has grown more affordable and efficient. One game-changer has been the fast-growing startup Copper.

Copper's stylish induction range utilizes an onboard battery to deliver higher performance. The stove currently qualifies for a 30% federal tax credit thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act, making it a cost-effective and healthy upgrade over your current stove.

You can even try out an induction stove for free.

After listening to feedback, the original poster agreed the quality of their stove and pans was probably to blame for their bad experience.

"Get a good set of stainless steel pans and a cast iron fry pan. Then cook," advised another. "Induction is wonderful."

