Appliance expert breaks down the most common concerns surrounding futuristic stoves: 'You'll want to leave these out of the mix'

Many homeowners have been turning to induction stoves.

With induction cooktops gaining in popularity as a safer, energy-efficient alternative to gas stoves, many people have been left wondering which pots and pans are compatible with induction technology.

Thankfully, PBS Food (@PBSFood) has posted a helpful YouTube video summarizing precisely what cookware to use with an induction appliance.

First, the video broke down how induction technology works.

"Induction stoves are the tech savvy stars of the kitchen, using an electromagnetic field to heat your pans directly," the host explained. "Unlike gas or traditional electric stoves, the induction cooktop itself doesn't get hot."

Because of this difference, only pots and pans made from ferromagnetic materials — that is, metals that attract magnets — will work with induction cooktops.

"That includes cast iron, stainless steel labelled induction compatible, and non-stainless steel," the host said. "As for aluminum, copper, glass, and ceramic pans, you'll want to leave these out of the mix."

"Indoor pollutants can pose health risks — from headaches to heart disease," according to the Government Accountability Office. "Gas stoves contribute to these pollutants by emitting potentially harmful gases, such as nitrogen dioxide, carbon monoxide, methane, and more."

By contrast, induction stovetops do not emit pollutants. Plus, they run on electricity, making them more environmentally friendly.

To increase the environmental benefits of an induction cooktop, while also potentially saving money on their energy bills, many homeowners have paired their electric induction stoves with home solar panels.

While choosing the right solar panels might seem complicated, The Cool Down's helpful Solar Explorer simplifies the process, making it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers.

Though owning solar panels isn't in every homeowner's budget, Solar Explorer partner Palmetto's subscription LightReach program can save you as much as 20% on your utility rate for as little as $0 down, making it a win-win for the environment and your wallet.

