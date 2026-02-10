Pro chef debunks the 'biggest myths' about the trendiest stoves on the market: 'A topic charged with emotion'

"I actually could not believe [it]."

If you've ever stood at a stove and felt strangely loyal to it, you're not alone. But right now, that loyalty is being put to the test as induction tech gains popularity.

On Reddit's r/Cooking forum, one professional chef's review of induction and gas stoves helps chefs and home cooks evaluate the two options by debunking myths of both.

The original poster lays out a simple argument: Many of the most common complaints about induction don't line up with modern experience.

"A topic charged with emotion, fueled by romanticism (cooking with gas jingle), stubbornness and green thumb nosing (induction). After nerding out on a few old threads on Reddit, I hope to debunk the biggest myths commonly found," the chef wrote to start an eight-point comparison of stove options.

Several commenters agreed with the chef's assessment that induction heats faster than gas, especially when boiling water, and that temperature changes happen almost instantly. Others also pointed out that precise control, once thought to be a gas-only advantage, is actually one of induction's biggest strengths.

Beyond cooking speed, air quality is a major downside to gas stoves.

Burning gas indoors can release pollutants like nitrogen dioxide, which has prompted more people to look for safer alternatives. Induction, which heats cookware directly using electricity, avoids combustion altogether.

Cost is a major factor, too. While induction ranges used to be expensive, prices have dropped, and some states now offer incentives that can lead to $840 in savings on a new induction stove. When paired with faster cooking and less wasted energy, commenters say induction can be more affordable than it first appears.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

For renters or anyone not ready for a full kitchen overhaul, plug-in induction burners are a popular recommendation. These countertop units plug into a standard outlet, start at around $50, and offer a low-risk way to try induction cooking.

"Our gas range had a small leak so we had to shut it off and my wife picked up a cheap plug-in induction burner to use for the couple days we had to wait to have it fixed," one commenter said. "The thing blew my mind. I actually could not believe how well it performed for like a $25 single burner. I can't wait to switch someday."

There's also an environmental upside that quietly runs through the discussion. Induction stoves are more energy-efficient than gas and don't rely on fossil fuels piped into homes. As electric grids continue to shift toward cleaner energy, that efficiency becomes even more meaningful.

The comment section doesn't declare a clear winner. Rather than pushing an all-or-nothing switch, the thread suggests starting small before modernizing your whole kitchen.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.