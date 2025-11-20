Homeowner shares disturbing photos after kitchen appliance causes massive explosion: 'Hot glass shrapnel was thrown about 15 ft'

"It's way too easy; we had a fire once and 2 close calls."

It's becoming widely known that induction stoves are far safer than gas stoves because they don't emit harmful fumes linked to disease risks.

However, induction models are also safer than traditional electric cooktops because they heat pans directly rather than the surface, reducing the risk of burns. Many induction cooktops also have automatic shut-off features that activate when no pan is detected.

One Reddit user posted photos of a terrifying stove mishap involving an LG range in their home.

"One of the burners on our LG range was accidentally activated, causing an overheated glass dish to explode on the cooktop," the original poster explained. "Hot glass shrapnel was thrown about 15 ft. in all directions."

They shared that this is a known defect affecting LG ranges manufactured between 2015 and 2025. They said that LG's response had only been to provide warning stickers and instructions about locking the range's knobs. However, they said the company needs to do more and were considering joining a class action lawsuit.

The photos of the exploded stove are certainly unsettling and would make anyone nervous about having this happen in their home. If you're looking for a safe, precise, and efficient way to cook meals, dig deeper into the benefits of induction.

Induction stoves are a safe and affordable alternative to traditional gas and electric stoves. Homeowners have been able to take advantage of federal tax credits and save up to $840 off new induction ranges. However, many of these incentives are set to expire at the end of the year.

Regardless, you can get started with induction cooking with as little as around $50 with an ultra-affordable, plug-in induction burner.

Induction cooking pairs well with other clean energy home upgrades, like solar panels and heat pumps. TCD's Solar Explorer can help you save money on a solar installation by curating competitive bids, and Palmetto's LightReach program can help you reduce your utility rate by leasing panels instead of buying them. Meanwhile, our HVAC Explorer is a trusted source for affordable heat pumps to help you achieve your household's cost-saving, clean energy goals.

When you make your home more energy-efficient, it often becomes safer and more sustainable as an added bonus.

Other Reddit users were shocked by the OP's photos of the exploded stove and shared their feedback in the comments.

"We have this range and it's been accidentally turned on multiple times, particularly when we have parties and people are leaning in the kitchen," one Redditor shared. "It's way too easy; we had a fire once and 2 close calls."

"Any range with the knobs in the front is dangerous and must be treated accordingly," another Reddit user commented.

