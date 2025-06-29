Homeowner faces immediate pushback after criticizing high-end stoves: 'You're deliberately making things difficult for yourself'

The right tool can be of little use if it's placed in the wrong hands.

That's the lesson learned by a homeowner who turned to Reddit to complain about their new induction stove. After saying that it didn't perform well at their regular cooking tasks, commenters were quick to pounce, pointing out that the issue likely wasn't with the cooktop, but instead with the cook.

The OP went on the r/Cooking subreddit to discuss their dissatisfaction, saying that the radiant heat generated from their new stove "is not great enough." They added that round-bottom woks don't work well with the induction cooktop, and that without a gas flame, roasting Indian flatbreads such as roti "is off the table."

Others on the thread came to induction cooking's defense, saying they've had no issues with the amount of heat generated.

They also pointed out that simple fixes, like using a flat-bottomed wok or roasting their flatbreads on a cast-iron pan or griddle pan, would likely achieve the OP's desired result.

"It's not hard," one commenter wrote. "You're deliberately making things difficult for yourself."

Induction cooking is one of the most exciting technologies to hit kitchens in recent years. These cooktops use magnetism to create a current that moves through pots and pans, generating heat more quickly and reliably than traditional stoves. And because the current moves through the cookware, only the pots and pans get hot — not the cooktop. This makes the cooktop safe to touch and easy to clean.

These cooktops are also cleaner for the environment than other stoves. Gas stoves release fumes throughout a home and have been linked to childhood asthma. With no fumes, induction cooking eliminates that risk.

For those interested in buying an induction cooktop, now may be the time. Thanks to incentives available through the Inflation Reduction Act, homeowners can save up to $840 on an induction range — although those savings may soon disappear, as the Trump administration has repeatedly signaled its intent to end many of the IRA's eco-friendly rebates.

And if you rent or don't have the space for a full induction stove, plug-in, countertop induction cooktops are a great option, especially considering they start at just $50.

Odds are, you'll be just as satisfied with induction as the commenters in the cooking subreddit.

"I'm actually very happy with my induction," one commenter wrote. "It behaves very much like fire. I've had no problems at all."

"We love ours," another added. "We make tortillas and even naan on cast iron, also no flame but not a big deal to us. Keeps the house cooler and easy as h*** to clean."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.