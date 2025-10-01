Interested in a high-tech kitchen? There's $840 up for grabs when you upgrade to state-of-the-art cooking appliances

Many people envision their dream kitchen as one equipped with advanced appliances, integrated smart technology, and a perfect balance of efficiency, functionality, and design.

Massive kitchen overhauls and extensive upgrades come with a hefty price tag and may feel out of range with your budget. Yet it's important to know that incentives are available to help both your wallet and the planet.

According to the U.S. Department of Energy, you can still get money back from the federal government for making sustainable home energy upgrades. These incentives come in the form of IRA tax credits and rebates.

Although many of these incentives are set to expire at the end of the year, there's still time to cash in on a great deal.

One excellent example to start with is an induction cooktop, an energy-saving appliance that is three times more efficient than gas stoves.

"Induction stoves are also free of the indoor air pollutants that come from gas stoves," the Department of Energy wrote. "An induction cooktop heats up your cookware – and your food – more efficiently because it heats your cookware directly."

When you purchase an induction stovetop, you may be eligible for a Home Electrification and Appliance Rebate of up to $840. Additionally, you may qualify for a Home Efficiency Rebate of up to $8,000 for projects that result in a significant reduction in energy usage.

While full induction ranges with a built-in oven can be had for as little as $899 at Home Depot, if purchasing a full induction range is currently out of your budget or you're not sure about diving in with new tech, consider exploring plug-in induction burners, which typically start at around $50.

Regardless of which type of induction stove you choose, you'll be cooking in an environment with cleaner, more breathable air while generating less household pollution. Home cooks have been raving about how induction has changed their lives and helped them prepare meals better with the new and improved technology.

For example, one Reddit user shared about their induction experience, "I had never used one until 2 weeks ago, and they are great. Easy to clean, precise, and won't give off harmful gases."

"Quiet, kitchen stays cooler, more precise temperature control, more energy efficient, glass top stays cleaner," another Redditor wrote.

