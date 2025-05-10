You can get $840 in government incentives for kitchen-transforming appliances: 'I love this cooktop'

"It has so many options that make it much better."

If you spend any time in the kitchen, you likely know the drill: Your stovetop isn't cutting it.

Maybe you're rushing to make mac and cheese for the kids' lunch, and it takes forever for the water to boil. Maybe you're ready for your Sunday sauce to cook down for a few hours, but you can't find the right simmering temperature. Maybe you're worried about the health risks posed by your gas stove. Or maybe it's just a pain to clean.

If any of these sound familiar, it might be time for a new induction cooktop, such as this popular LG Studio model. Not only is induction a safer and cleaner way to cook, but if you hurry, the government may pay you up to $840 to install it.

"So far, I love this cooktop," one reviewer wrote. "It has so many options that make it much better."

Induction stoves use a magnetic current to create heat between the stovetop and cookware placed upon it. This creates a more efficient, more consistent heat than other stovetops, meaning you can boil water up to 50% faster and have more precise temperature control, all at a lower energy cost than gas or electric stoves.

Only the cookware gets hot, meaning the stovetop stays cool to the touch — a relief for folks with young children. That also means food doesn't get cooked onto the stovetop, making it considerably easier to clean.

Maybe most importantly, they don't release harmful gases into your house or into the environment. Studies have shown that gas stoves are among the biggest polluters in a home and can raise the risk of getting asthma.

That's why induction has become the heat source of choice for Samin Nosrat, bestselling author of the revolutionary cookbook "Salt, Fat, Acid, Heat".

Thanks to rebates and credits available through the Inflation Reduction Act, you can potentially save hundreds of dollars on installing an induction cooktop (handy tools from Rewiring America can help you determine your exact savings). Act quickly, though, as the Trump administration has repeatedly signaled its intention to eliminate those eco-friendly rebates and tax credits — although doing so would require congressional approval.

For those who rent, live in a dorm, or aren't ready to invest in a full cooktop, options are available. Plug-in induction burners offer many of the same benefits but fit comfortably on even a small countertop — and they're available for as little as $50.

