Homeowner stunned after making 'life-altering' kitchen upgrade: 'It is far superior'

"I laugh when people talk about gas being better."

One homeowner and content creator who switched from a gas stovetop to an induction stovetop eight years ago recently moved into a new place and decided that there was no going back — they were sticking with the induction forever.

"The ease of cooking and cleanup is a game changer — as in life-altering," DesignDazzle (@designdazzle) explained to their 8,000 TikTok followers while filming their Thermador induction cooktop. "Cleaning is a breeze compared to the gas cooktop. I don't know about you, but I always hated cleaning our gas range."

Though no small thing, the ease of cleaning is only one of the many reasons that many homeowners are switching from traditional gas stovetops to induction ranges.

Gas stoves release harmful air pollution into the inside of your home, which can lead to or exacerbate asthma and other respiratory problems. Induction cooktops, which run on electricity, do not.

Induction cooktops get hot faster than gas cooktops, allowing you to boil water in a fraction of the time.

They're also safer. As DesignDazzle pointed out, only the part underneath the pot or pan gets hot. The rest of the cooktop stays at room temperature.

While there are differences between induction cooking and gas cooking — for instance, you have to keep the pan flat on the induction cooktop to keep the heat going — several professional chefs have demonstrated that they can get the job done on induction just as well as with gas.

DesignDazzle's TikTok followers were overwhelmingly in favor of induction cooktops too.

"Love my induction cooktop," wrote one commenter. "I laugh when people talk about gas being better. Nope. Heats quickly. Easy cleanup. It's far superior."

"I love the look of gas, but the cleaning is beyond a nightmare!!" wrote another. "Also chipped our countertops with the grills several times!"









