Michelin-starred chef ditches popular kitchen appliance after discovering next-gen upgrade: 'It's the best way to cook'

"For me induction was the only choice with opening this restaurant," Chantelle Nicholson, the Michelin-starred chef-owner of Apricity, a fine dining restaurant in London, said for The Global Cooksafe Coalition — a force fighting to get gas out of kitchens.

Nicholson spoke of the longevity of induction cooking equipment and how it promotes a more enjoyable working environment by not overheating the kitchen, all the while not compromising the quality of cooking.

The same benefits apply to home cooks, who aspire to find easy-to-use and high-quality appliances without breaking the bank. Indeed, induction stoves help keep your home safe by preventing the air pollution that is rampant in gas stove cooking.

At the same time, the cost for a long-lasting cooking method can be even less than you expected, along with an $840 discount upfront with the help of the Inflation Reduction Act. Rewiring America offers information on what you need to be eligible for the incentives.

"Honestly, induction cooking is so much easier," another award-winning chef, Tom Shepherd, commented for The Global Cooksafe Coalition. "And for me it's the best way to cook."

Efficiency and safety are key when it comes to induction cooking. The stove tops heat up far faster than gas stoves, and waste even less energy in cooking your food. At the same time, there's no need to roast in your kitchen while cooking; the induction oven keeps the heat contained.

It may not be an option for all home cooks to switch immediately to an induction stove due to price or renting constraints. Luckily, there are alternative solutions for those keen to benefit from a safer, healthier kitchen, as plug-in induction burners are excellent options starting as low as $50.

To take advantage of the money-saving opportunities for securing your perfect induction oven, be sure to do so sooner rather than later. The Trump Administration has hinted at removing the IRA tax incentives, so it's essential to utilize the benefits now. The difference could be a matter of thousands of dollars.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers in your area. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Solar panels can save you more than $50k over their 25-year lifespan, and EnergySage can help you save as much as $10k on installation. Which begs the question — isn't that worth an email or two? Get Started

One Sustainability Director, Ed Green, told The Global Cooksafe Coalition in the same video that the chef's moves were essential.

"Businesses that are taking decarbonisation seriously are recognising they cannot continue to service the buildings with gas. So there isn't an option. It has to be done," he explained.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.