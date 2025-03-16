Amateur chef ignites debate after sharing 'irrational' thoughts on common kitchen appliance: 'You seriously may have just changed my life'

"Gas is really nice but induction might be my favorite."

While gas stoves ruled the home kitchen for a long run, modern times have brought about alternative setups, including electric coil burners and slick glass cooktops. A discussion in the subreddit r/Cooking had home chefs debating the benefits of alternative options, like electric and induction stoves.

Many home cooks have a preference for the kind of stove they cook on — and for different reasons. But the original poster seemed to be second-guessing their preference for gas, reaching out to the community to find out if they were missing something. "I feel like I'm irrationally loyal to gas stoves," explained OP.

The opinions for the best stove setup were mixed, but many point out that modern induction stoves are cleaner, safer, and just as effective (if not more) than gas stoves. One downside to gas is that it's an expensive (and dirty) source of energy. Gas stoves can also be dangerous, with the potential to leak harmful fumes. Several studies have linked gas cooktops to respiratory illnesses.

One commenter agreed that gas stoves cause indoor air pollution and can worsen health issues. Another responded: "You seriously may have just changed my life. I have asthma and I never understood why I get flare ups after a big weekend of cooking."

While electric stoves avoid fumes, they still drive up energy bills because of how slowly they change temperatures. On the other hand, induction cooking heats cookware by generating electromagnetic energy from a copper coil underneath the cooktop. That means heat won't linger after removing the pan, which is safer. They're also super efficient, heating faster and using less energy overall, meaning lower bills.

For anyone wanting to level up to induction cooking, brands such as Copper provide an affordable, cleaner, and equally powerful cooking experience without harmful fumes or combustion risks.

Homeowners can also get up to 30% off the cost of switching to induction cooking thanks to the Inflation Reduction Act — however, the Trump administration has consistently indicated perks like this may not be available forever (although those changes would have to go through Congress). So snagging these incentives sooner than later could save you thousands.

Many commenters were on board with the benefits of induction cooking. One person said: "Gas is really nice but induction might be my favorite. It does not heat up spaces like gas which is nice if you don't have good AC or just have a small place."

Another added: "Induction is probably the best overall. Heats faster than residential gas, gets hotter than residential gas, more precise control than gas, no harmful gas combustion byproducts to breathe in."

