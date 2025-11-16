Gas stove 'devotee' changes her tune after testing out 'weird' next-gen cooktop: '[This] is the future of cooking'

A self-proclaimed "gas stove devotee" made the switch to induction cooking and became a believer in the process.

MinuteFood (@MinuteFood) posted a YouTube Short that showcases several unexpected benefits of induction cooking, including safety features and lightning-fast heating. The creator admitted she never expected to abandon her beloved gas burner, but the experience converted her completely.

"Induction is the future of cooking," she proclaimed.

(Click here if the embedded video does not play)

The video explains how induction technology heats cookware directly rather than warming a burner first — a major difference that creates multiple advantages.

"The weird way induction heats the pan makes cooking with induction remarkably different than what I'm used to," she explains. "Like the fact that there is no hot burner to deal with."

The cooktop surface stays relatively cool since heat only generates in the pan itself, meaning no burned hands from accidental touches or cooked-on spills to scrub away. She even demonstrated by placing paper directly on the active burner without starting a fire.

"Water boils in a fraction of the time it takes a gas or traditional electric burner," she noted. Temperature adjustments take effect immediately, unlike gas stoves that require waiting for the flames to adjust.

Induction stoves are an easy and affordable solution to avoiding the dangers of gas stoves, which release harmful pollutants into your home even when turned off. Current federal incentives can save homeowners up to $840 on the costs, helping you cook faster and save money on your energy bills.

Just make sure to get a move on — many tax credits for home appliance upgrades expire at the end of the year. Taking advantage of these incentives now could save you thousands.

For renters or anyone unsure of making the leap, plug-in induction burners offer an excellent alternative at just $50 or so.

As for the OP and her discovery, commenters were quick to join the party.

"I'm a long-time lover of gas stoves but got rid of the nice one in my new house as soon as I started checking air quality (seriously … it's terrifying once you start looking into all of the long-term health issues caused by exposure to those fumes). Induction does everything I loved about gas, but faster and with more precise control," said one person.

"Love, love, love induction," said another.

"I use induction for 10+ years, and it was the best choice ever," added someone else.

