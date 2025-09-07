Lighting company redefines luxury with mind-blowing home decor: 'Will continue to shine for years to come'

When you're upgrading your home's lighting, it can sometimes be a little tricky deciding between high-end fixtures and eco-friendly products that focus on sustainability. But according to lighting company Indochina Light, you shouldn't have to compromise on either. Which is why the company is now celebrating one of its largest milestones to date.

In a press release, Indochina Light has announced that it has "successfully enhanced" over 50,000 homes across the United States with its lighting products.

"This achievement underscores Indochina Light's commitment to offering high-end, sustainable lighting that combines quality craftsmanship with environmental responsibility," the release reads. "With proper care, these stunning pieces will continue to shine for years to come."

To demonstrate the company's commitment to sustainability, Indochina Light notes that it utilizes eco-friendly materials such as recycled bamboo and rattan in its products. This is paired with energy-efficient LED technology that can help bring electricity costs down.

"We are incredibly proud of this milestone and grateful to the thousands of American homeowners who have chosen Indochina Light to illuminate their spaces with beauty and sustainability," said Lewis Nguyen, founder of Indochina Light.

According to a report from the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the average U.S. household consumes around 10,500 kilowatt-hours of electricity every year. At just over 10% of all home energy usage, lighting plays a major role in determining overall energy costs for homeowners.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Whether your home boasts artisan lighting or not, installing solar panels can become the ultimate home energy hack for just about any budget. Home solar panels can not only help cut down on our carbon impact, but they can also bring your cost of energy down to around $0. EnergySage provides a free service that makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and helps you save up to $10,000 on solar installations.

Upgrading your HVAC to a heat pump system can also help you save an average of nearly $400 a year on energy costs while also improving your home's energy efficiency. Mitsubishi can help you find the perfect heat pump for your home and budget.

Home energy usage can contribute to rising global temperatures thanks to the burning of dirty energy sources for electricity, cooling, and heating. By reducing energy consumption through efficiency improvements, you can do your part to ensure a cooler future for our planet.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.