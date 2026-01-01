Officials seize multiple cars with illegal devices in major crackdown: 'A serious danger to the lives of everyone on the road'

Officials in the Philippines recently confiscated a handful of cars that had been modified into racing cars, sharing details of the crackdown on Facebook and sparking conversation about the dangers of illegal modifications and street racing.

The Land Transportation Office in the Calabarzon region seized six Honda Civics that had been illegally modified and were allegedly being used for street racing in Batangas City.

News of the crackdown quickly spread, with the altered cars missing safety components, having "improvised plates," and racing-style alterations that made them unsafe for public roads.

According to authorities, the vehicles violated multiple traffic laws, including operating without registration, using defective or illegal accessories, and failing to meet basic safety requirements such as proper headlights, mufflers, bumpers, and mirrors.

"The illegal modification being done to these vehicles, especially if they are used for illegal racing, is not only a violation of the law but a serious danger to the lives of everyone on the road," LTO Chief Assistant Secretary Markus Lacanilao said in a statement, as reported by the Daily Tribune.

Modified cars with exposed parts, loud exhaust systems, and missing safety features have become a common sight in some areas — often celebrated online but simultaneously feared by pedestrians and everyday drivers.

By highlighting the enforcement action, officials sent a message that public roads are not racetracks and that vehicle customization comes with responsibility — and consequences when it's not done properly. The LTO emphasized that the operation was carried out under existing traffic laws and a strict "no registration, no travel" policy.

Beyond safety risks, illegal street racing increases noise pollution, contributes to road damage, and puts unnecessary strain on emergency services — all while endangering people who never consented to take part. On top of that, while some modifications can be beneficial — even eco-friendly — many modified vehicles burn more fuel, creating more pollution and contributing to poorer air quality and human health issues.

"We will not stop implementing strict laws — all vehicles used in such illegal activities, traffic violations, regardless of type or class, will be apprehended without bias," Lacanilao added. "Road safety is the LTO's primary priority, and we are ready to take steps to prevent avoidable incidents."

