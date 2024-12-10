Homeowner races to stop illegal behavior in neighborhood: 'I deal with this all the time'

"They tried dumping trash on my street and said that someone gave them permission."

Sometimes, one person's trash is another person's treasure. In this case, it's not. While it can be a memorable experience discovering new items that may hold great value to you, it can still be frustrating when others leave their trash behind without regard for other members of a community.

On TikTok, one homeowner races to stop illegal trash dumping in their neighborhood.

Posted by TikToker Phlorez (@phlorez), the video shows the original poster catching two men next to their pickup truck, allegedly dumping their waste items on the side of the street in the poster's neighborhood of Fresno, California.

"They tried dumping trash on my street and said that someone gave them permission. I made them clean it all up," the post caption read.

The two men came across as unaware, sharing their belief that the area they were leaving items was acceptable. By the video's end, the TikToker is seen walking away as the two men gather the items and load them back onto their truck.

This disregard for community respect affects both the community members and the local environment. If this practice is allowed, it encourages others to do the same, which can jeopardize community safety as well.

Illegal dumping degrades the quality of natural areas and public places. It also jeopardizes public health by clogging waterways, adding microplastics to the soil, and potentially poisoning our food supply.

According to the County of Los Angeles in California, illegal trash dumping has additional, long-term impacts, which include reducing property value and deteriorating neighborhood infrastructure.

In a time when personal safety and community efforts are intertwined, speaking up when disrespectful behavior is seen benefits all members of the community.

While vandalism has been known to occur in public places such as national parks, it may occur within local neighborhoods as well. Reporting this unruly behavior, as well as minimizing waste, are effective methods to prevent further incidents.

"I deal with this all the time," one TikToker wrote relating to the incident from the video.

One other user praised the confrontation from the original poster by commenting: "Great job!"

