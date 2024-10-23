Neighborhood on edge after repeated acts of senseless vandalism: 'It's a crime at the end of the day'

The Australian community of Ocean Reef has had enough after vandals have spent years damaging trees at Tarolinta Park, with some locals speculating that the culprits (or culprit) are hindering the trees' growth out of fear of losing their ocean view.

As detailed by the Brisbane Times, vandalism has impacted 56 trees at the City of Joondalup's Tarolinta Park over the past two years, with four separate plantings suffering from saw cuts or poisoning.

However, resident Stuart Trott indicated that the problem has been ongoing for much longer than that, telling the publication that it's been an issue for his decade of living near the park.

"I think someone is doing it for pretty selfish reasons — probably someone who's worried about their view," he suggested, noting that many people in the area would like some shade.

Trees have a naturally cooling effect, and according to the U.S. Department of Energy, those benefits may be particularly noticeable when comparing the air underneath trees to that above blacktop, with the tree-shaded areas feeling up to 25 degrees Fahrenheit cooler.

Adding to the residents' frustration is the fact that replacing the trees isn't cheap, with the City of Joondalup reporting to the Brisbane Times that it spends $1,500 to $2,000 for each planting. While the city hasn't caught the vandal or vandals, it implements a fine of up to $5,000 for the unauthorized pruning or removal of trees.

"It's a crime at the end of the day. It is taxpayer money getting wasted, and I think they should be prosecuted," Trott told the publication, adding that he hopes the culprit is found. The city has asked landowners to report any suspicious activity.

Until it stops the troublemaker, though, it is unclear if Joondalup will take further action to protect the new plantings. For example, in the United States, park rangers at Montezuma Castle National Monument began wrapping sycamores in cut-resistant burlap to deter people from carving into their bark, a practice that leaves them vulnerable to disease and pests.

However, Mayor Albert Jacob told the Brisbane Times that the city council is "determined" to plant new trees, explaining that green spaces are proven to increase suburban property values — even if some people were needlessly worried about losing their ocean views.

"The trees that are already here are growing 10 to 20 meters. The trees they're cutting down are paperbarks and bottle brushes which at most grow to five meters," Jacob said.

"People who vandalize trees are causing a loss of amenity and extra costs for our community by destroying community assets, which need to be replaced," added Deputy Mayor Adrian Hill.

