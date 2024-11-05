New homeowner furious after discovering backyard used as trash dump: 'Some people are just trashy'

They wished the former residents could somehow be held accountable for their actions.

Reddit has been filled with recent stories about hikers and campers discovering trash left behind on trails and in nature preserves.

But that's the last thing most people expect on their property when moving into a new house.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

In a Reddit post to r/awfuleverything, one new homeowner shared the story of moving into a wonderful house on an acre of woods — only to find piles of trash dumped on the land.

"It seems somewhere along the line, people who previously lived here used the woods behind my house as their personal trash dump," the homeowner wrote.

Instead of fulfilling their dream of turning the woods into a personal forest oasis, they were stuck with the dirty work of picking up at least six bags of garbage. Items left behind included a VCR, car speakers, shoes, clothes, toys, and a lawnmower.

This unfortunate situation created unnecessary work and stress for the new homeowner. However, there's an even larger impact on the property and the broader environment.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

Dumping trash in nature harms wildlife and disrupts ecosystems that serve as habitats. Trash poses risks to animals living in the woods and can lead to accidental ingestion.

Meanwhile, plastic trash materials break down into microplastics, which can lead to human health issues, such as cardiovascular disease and cancer.

Illegal waste dumping goes beyond ruining outdoor recreation and aesthetics when it causes pollutants to seep into the soil at dangerous levels.

Some of those thoughtlessly discarded items could have been donated to someone else who used them and kept them out of the makeshift landfill.

The OP was disappointed with how inconsiderate some people can be toward nature and future property owners. They wished the former residents could somehow be held accountable for their actions.

"Some people are just trashy," one Reddit user wrote in the comments.

A Redditor shared: "We bought almost two acres and had to deal with the same thing."

"Spoiler alert: You're going to find a mushy patch of ground where they dumped used engine oil," another Redditor warned. "It's usually behind an outbuilding."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.