  • Home Home

Homeowner seeks advice after HVAC tech slams them for requesting a warranty: 'I think you dodged a bullet'

"Your questions were not unreasonable."

by Kristen Lawrence
One homeowner shared how an HVAC installer backed out of a project after they asked about warranty concerns.

Photo Credit: iStock

A homeowner sought advice after an HVAC technician backed out of a project to install a heat pump, apparently because the client had requested information about the warranty that the contractor was unwilling or unable to provide. 

In the r/HeatPumps subreddit, the homeowner provided more details about the situation, writing that their AC and gas furnace had stopped working and that they wanted to upgrade to an energy-efficient heat pump. The company had quoted them a fair price: $16,000 for a three-ton Bosch system. After inspecting the homeowner's existing system to determine more about the installation work, everything initially seemed fine, and they agreed to move forward. 

The homeowner applied for a loan and had a closing appointment with the bank scheduled, but realized they hadn't signed a formal contract with the HVAC installer. After reaching out to them regarding the warranty, licensing, and insurance information, the contractor failed to address their concerns and subsequently canceled the project.

"I am getting a feeling you don't feel extremely comfortable with my company and I'm starting to think we are not a great fit for each other," the installer wrote in an email to the homeowner. "Sorry for the inconvenience, but we are no longer interested in this project."


Many commenters reassured the original poster that they had done the right thing by asking more questions and wanting a formal contract, and the contractor's behavior was a red flag. 

After shopping around and finding a reliable installer who offers a competitive price on a heat pump, having one installed is one of the best ways to save money on home energy bills while staying comfortable year-round. 

Heat pumps can both heat and cool your home, allowing you to reap the benefits of improved energy efficiency without the maintenance burden of two separate systems. According to the Department of Energy, heating a home accounts for roughly 30% of the average person's utility bills. 

If you're looking to upgrade your HVAC, check out The Cool Down's HVAC Explorer tool. With it, you can better understand your upgrade options and save up to 50% on your energy bills.

HVAC Explorer also offers $0-down subscription options, including through our partner Palmetto. The company provides a dozen years of free maintenance on its leased systems, potentially significantly reducing your overall lifetime HVAC spend. Palmetto also offers its free Home app that can unlock over $5,000 in rewards for everyday actions you may already be taking.

"I think you dodged a bullet personally," one user commented on the thread. "Any company that isn't willing to put their warranty in writing is a big red flag. They may have had the lowest price, but at what cost long term? Let the bank know the contractor backed out and just go on to company/plan B. That's all you can do. Your questions were not unreasonable."

"Contractor passing up $16000 contract and cannot answer your simple questions. Red flags," another said.

Do you feel like your HVAC system works as well as it should?

Definitely 😎

Most of the time 👍

Sometimes 😬

Not at all 🫠

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

💰Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.

Cool Picks

"You’ll feel so much more confident in your clean-energy decisions."
Tech

How the Expedia of solar panels helps homeowners save money and avoid a common trap: 'Giving you confidence in the systems'

"We are thrilled to offer every person in this country access to surplus items at a discounted rate."
Business

Startup turns grocery shopping into an adventure with 70% discounts: 'A fun experience akin to a treasure hunt'

"I'm very happy with the result."
Home

This innovative company will install solar panels on your roof with no upfront costs — here's how its business model works

A cleaner, more affordable future might be just one heat pump away.
Home

New analysis reveals next-gen HVACs can save homeowners over $10,000 — here's how to buy one with government incentives

Cool Divider
TCD-Newsletter
x