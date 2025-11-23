Homeowner seeks advice after HVAC tech slams them for requesting a warranty: 'I think you dodged a bullet'

A homeowner sought advice after an HVAC technician backed out of a project to install a heat pump, apparently because the client had requested information about the warranty that the contractor was unwilling or unable to provide.

In the r/HeatPumps subreddit, the homeowner provided more details about the situation, writing that their AC and gas furnace had stopped working and that they wanted to upgrade to an energy-efficient heat pump. The company had quoted them a fair price: $16,000 for a three-ton Bosch system. After inspecting the homeowner's existing system to determine more about the installation work, everything initially seemed fine, and they agreed to move forward.

The homeowner applied for a loan and had a closing appointment with the bank scheduled, but realized they hadn't signed a formal contract with the HVAC installer. After reaching out to them regarding the warranty, licensing, and insurance information, the contractor failed to address their concerns and subsequently canceled the project.

"I am getting a feeling you don't feel extremely comfortable with my company and I'm starting to think we are not a great fit for each other," the installer wrote in an email to the homeowner. "Sorry for the inconvenience, but we are no longer interested in this project."





Many commenters reassured the original poster that they had done the right thing by asking more questions and wanting a formal contract, and the contractor's behavior was a red flag.

After shopping around and finding a reliable installer who offers a competitive price on a heat pump, having one installed is one of the best ways to save money on home energy bills while staying comfortable year-round.

Heat pumps can both heat and cool your home, allowing you to reap the benefits of improved energy efficiency without the maintenance burden of two separate systems. According to the Department of Energy, heating a home accounts for roughly 30% of the average person's utility bills.

"I think you dodged a bullet personally," one user commented on the thread. "Any company that isn't willing to put their warranty in writing is a big red flag. They may have had the lowest price, but at what cost long term? Let the bank know the contractor backed out and just go on to company/plan B. That's all you can do. Your questions were not unreasonable."

"Contractor passing up $16000 contract and cannot answer your simple questions. Red flags," another said.

