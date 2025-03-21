Homeowner searches for answers after HVAC rep offers strange advice on replacing furnace: 'The silliest pseudoscience that I have heard yet'

"It sucks that the field seems to be filled with old cranks that don't want to learn anything new."

A Redditor encountered an exceptionally odd opinion from an HVAC technician and needed to check in with r/heatpumps for its opinions.

"The HVAC rep said you can feel a difference in the heat and cool [with] each type of system and compared it to soup cooked on the stove, and soup from a microwave," wrote the original poster. "The furnace/AC was like the stove, temps throughout and stays that way longer, [and] heat pumps [were] like the microwave. It gets hot, but cools quickly and just feels different. Has anyone compared both for comfort level and can feel a difference?"

Heat pumps work by moving a gas through a closed loop where it can move heat into or out of the home, depending on the season. It does this with the help of an electric compressor which gets the gas to gather heat from one side and sends it to the other end. Once the gas releases the heat at the other end, it condenses into a liquid, and moves over to the compressor to start the process again.

Reddit community members were quick to point out just how ridiculous the comparison was, and it seems the rep failed to point out the multiple benefits of heat pumps too.



For starters, they're cheaper to run than a gas furnace. By going electric, homeowners also avoid the health hazards and safety issues of gas furnaces. Home energy use also produces loads of atmospheric pollution when burning gas, so it's a great move for the environment to go with a heat pump.

"That is the silliest pseudoscience that I have heard yet," said one commenter. "It sucks that the field seems to be filled with old cranks that don't want to learn anything new or save their clients money on their heating bills. They just want to do what is easiest for them. Get what is best for you."

"I'm interpreting this as the installer just wants to install a gas furnace and AC unit," said another. "A heat pump will just trickle in just enough heat to keep the temperature at the exact desired temperature."

