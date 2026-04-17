Mini-split HVACs are like cooking on a single burner as opposed to lighting an entire stove

"You wouldn't turn on every single burner just to boil one pot of water."

For something homeowners rarely think about, HVAC systems have a surprising impact on your home's comfort and annual energy bills.

One contractor took to TikTok to explain how modern mini-split HVACs can affect both.

HVAC business owner Stephen Quinn (@precisioncomfort) shared a helpful analogy that could make you rethink your heating and cooling system, noting in the caption that ductless mini-splits are "way better than a whole-house system."

"If you were to cook on a stove, you wouldn't turn on every single burner just to boil one pot of water," Quinn said. "That's the joy of … mini-splits."





For context, a mini-split is a type of heat pump HVAC system that doesn't use ductwork and instead delivers heating and cooling directly to individual rooms or zones. As Quinn explained, this allows you to heat only the spaces you're using, helping reduce the energy waste that can come with warming an entire home through a ducted system.

"[Mini-splits] allow you to turn on just the room you want or just the temperature you want in each space instead of having one thermostat and one temperature across the entire house just wasting utilities," Quinn said. "I just think that's pretty cool."

Whether you choose a ductless mini-split or a central heat pump system, replacing an older HVAC can significantly improve your home's energy efficiency. Some research shows that modern heat pumps can be much more efficient than older systems, and that can translate into major savings on your energy bills.

If Quinn's analogy piqued your interest in mini-splits or HVAC upgrades in general, companies like EnergySage have the resources to answer your questions. The company's tools can help you save money on utility bills by finding you the best HVAC option for your home and budget.

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In the face of rising energy costs, more and more U.S. homeowners are switching to modern, highly efficient appliances. If you're curious about how an upgrade can reshape your utility bills, here are a few helpful resources.

For one, EnergySage makes it easy to connect you with trusted installers so you can shop around for quotes. But if you're not ready to spend up front, another company, Palmetto, offers a $0-down HVAC leasing program which can lower your energy costs by up to 50%. This leasing program starts at $99 per month and also comes with 12 years of free maintenance.

Pairing solar panels with electric appliances, such as heat pumps and mini-splits, can further lower your energy costs. EnergySage can help you find the best option for panels and save up to $10,000.

Although some commenters preferred whole-home heating options, others agreed with Quinn.

"We are remodeling and getting rid of the central AC and moving to mini splits is on our list," one wrote.

"I didn't like mini splits when I first lived in Europe, and now I wish they were more common," another added.

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